Market News

Here’s Why Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock is Trending Higher

Story Highlights

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock is trending higher after a top insider engaged in massive insider buying totaling over $65 million.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) soared more than 11% in Friday’s extended trade and approximately 12% in the pre-market trading session today, following massive insider buying. The company’s director, Wayne P. Rothbaum, increased his stake in the company by purchasing 10 million shares for a total value of $65 million.

Iovance is a biotechnology company with a focus on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products for cancer treatment.

As per the data collected by TipRanks, the total value of Rothbaum’s holdings now stands at about $115.8 billion. It is worth noting that Rothbaum has had a 100% success rate in the past three months, with an average 39.6% return per transaction.

In the past week, IOVA stock witnessed several insiders buy transactions. Another director, Merrill A McPeak, purchased 10,000 shares of Iovance each on two different dates, for a total value of $1.2 million. Furthermore, the interim CEO and President Frederick G. Vogt, and director Iain D. Dukes also purchased IOVA shares worth $5,980 and $61,000, respectively.

Interestingly, TipRanks offers daily insider transactions as well as a list of top corporate insiders. It also provides a list of hot stocks that boast either a Very Positive or Positive insider confidence signal.

Should You Buy IOVA Stock?

Wall Street is currently optimistic about IOVA stock. It commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys and two Holds. The average Iovance stock price target of $24.38 implies 256.4% upside potential.

Disclosure

More News & Analysis on IOVA

Iovance rallies after director buys $65M worth of shares
The FlyIovance rallies after director buys $65M worth of shares
2d ago
IOVA
Iovance Biotherapeutics to Present at Upcoming Conferences
IOVA
Iovance Biotherapeutics Tanks as FDA Requests More Data for Lifileuel
IOVA
More IOVA Latest News >
