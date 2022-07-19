tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Here’s Why Coinbase Is Trending Higher

Story Highlights

Coinbase shares gained 9.1% yesterday after crypto stocks began their relief rally.

Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange operator Coinbase Global (COIN) gained 9.1% to close at $58.67 on July 18 and continued to gain another 2% during the pre-market session today at the time of writing this article.

A much-awaited resurgence of Bitcoin above the $22,000 mark (BTC-USD) led to the crypto stocks’ rally. Notably, with the recent gains, the market capitalization of Bitcoin sprung back to its highest level over the past 30 days, crossing the $1 trillion benchmark.

Coinbase was not alone and was accompanied by its peers. Marathon Digital (MARA) was the biggest gainer, jumping 21.4% yesterday, followed by Riot Blockchain (RIOT) and MicroStrategy (MSTR), which gained 11.9% and 5.4%, respectively.

Notably, Ethereum (ETH-USD) also gained, closing 18% higher at the $1,578 price level.

Coinbase Wins Approval in Italy

Coinbase also benefited from the news that it has gained approval from Italian regulators to provide crypto services to residents of the country.

The approval in yet another country will help in expanding the company’s global footprint.

In Europe alone, the company has a presence in almost 40 countries and seeks to win approval in many more.

Wall Street Is Cautious about COIN

Following yesterday’s upward swing in crypto stocks, D.A. Davidson analyst Chris Brendler reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $90 (53.40% upside potential).

However, the rest of the Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys and six Holds. The average Coinbase Global price target of $118.95 implies 102.74% upside potential to current levels.

Concluding Thoughts

COIN shares have lost more than 75% of their market capitalization year-to-date.

The company is battling a number of issues that have disappointed investors, including downward earnings per share revisions, the slowdown in growth, losing market share to competitors and recently announced headcount reductions.

The recent rebound in crypto stocks may instill a new lease on life for Coinbase and its peers.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Why Is Boeing Rallying in Pre-Market Trade Today?
BA
Johnson & Johnson Second Quarter Results Impress
JNJ
Apple Joins Tech Giants on Hiring Slowdown, Trims Spending
AAPL
Despite Upbeat Q2 Results, Charles Schwab Fails to Impress Investors
SCHW
BAE Systems to build new supersonic fighter jet under Tempest program
Synchrony Financial Posts Q2 Beat
SYF
What Does the Haleon Spinoff Mean for GSK Shareholders?
GSK
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 19: What You Need to Know
IBM
LMT

Latest News Feed

Why Is Boeing Rallying in Pre-Market Trade Today?
BA
Johnson & Johnson Second Quarter Results Impress
JNJ
Apple Joins Tech Giants on Hiring Slowdown, Trims Spending
AAPL
Despite Upbeat Q2 Results, Charles Schwab Fails to Impress Investors
SCHW
BAE Systems to build new supersonic fighter jet under Tempest program
Synchrony Financial Posts Q2 Beat
SYF
What Does the Haleon Spinoff Mean for GSK Shareholders?
GSK
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 19: What You Need to Know
IBM
LMT