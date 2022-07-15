tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

What’s Brewing in Amazon’s Private-Label Business?

Story Highlights

Amazon is considering shrinking or even exiting the pet project of its founder Jeff Bezos to eliminate a number of problems for the company.

Amazon’s (AMZN) private-label business may no longer be the source of the excitement that Jeff Bezos may have sought in pushing to expand it rapidly. The company is weighing its options for the business, including ditching it entirely.

Amazon’s retail platform is generally a place for outside merchants to sell their items to online shoppers. They pay Amazon for the opportunity to set up digital shops on its platform. At some point, however, Amazon decided it would also sell its own brand-name products.

The business started in 2009 with only a handful of products, but has grown rapidly in recent years to more than 240,000 products spanning dozens of brands. However, all is not well anymore and Amazon is reviewing its options for the unit.

The Latest on Amazon’s Private-Label Business

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Amazon’s private-label sales have been disappointing, and the company is now considering scaling back or ditching the business altogether. If it decides to shrink the business but continue with it, Amazon may narrow its focus to best-selling items only, according to the report.

While Amazon may eventually decide to ditch the private-label business, the company says that it is not seriously considering the same. The Amazon executive who initiated a relook at the private-label business left the company recently.

The unit launched with only a limited number of items, mostly consumer electronics. It has since expanded to include everything from fashion items to furniture and food products.

However, the unit only accounts for about 1% of Amazon’s retail sales, which surpassed $241 billion in 2021. The private-label business has a powerful ally in Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who pushed it to account for 10% of sales, according to the report. Still, the private-label business has been a source of tension between Amazon and its third-party merchants. The sellers have complained against Amazon over what they see as unfair business practices.

Wall Street Is Strongly Bullish about AMZN

On July 14, Cowen & Co. analyst John Blackledge reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon stock with a price target of $210, which indicates nearly 90% upside potential. Although the analyst cut the price target from $215 previously, he believes the stock is cheap at current levels.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy, based on 38 Buys and one Hold. The average Amazon price forecast of $176.83 implies upside potential of almost 60% to current levels. Shares have declined 35% year-to-date amid the broad selloff in stocks.

AMZN Stock to Outperform

Amazon scores a nine out of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Key Takeaway for Investors

In attempting to build the private-label business rapidly, Amazon may have realized that the venture could be lucrative. However, circumstances may have changed now. Shrinking the business or ditching it entirely may allow Amazon some breathing space to focus on being more profitable. The company may also avoid some criticism from its third-party sellers.

However, a diminished or nonexistent private brand unit could hurt interest in Amazon’s Prime membership program, which has been an important fuel for retail sales.

Read full Disclosure.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

JPMorgan Posts Disappointing Q2 Results
JPM
Stock Market Today – Friday, July 15: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Amazon Seeks to Settle EU Antitrust Charges
AMZN
Here’s Why Pinterest Jumped 25% in Thursday’s Extended Trade
PINS
Home-builder Barratt ups profit forecasts
GB:BDEV
Cintas Rises on Upbeat Q4 Results, Solid Projections
CTAS
Here’s Why Alibaba Stock Fell 5% Yesterday
BABA
Why Did Conagra Brands Plunge Nearly 9% Yesterday?
CAG
Here’s All You Need to Know about GM’s EV Charging Project
GM

Latest News Feed

JPMorgan Posts Disappointing Q2 Results
JPM
Stock Market Today – Friday, July 15: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Amazon Seeks to Settle EU Antitrust Charges
AMZN
Here’s Why Pinterest Jumped 25% in Thursday’s Extended Trade
PINS
Home-builder Barratt ups profit forecasts
GB:BDEV
Cintas Rises on Upbeat Q4 Results, Solid Projections
CTAS
Here’s Why Alibaba Stock Fell 5% Yesterday
BABA
Why Did Conagra Brands Plunge Nearly 9% Yesterday?
CAG
Here’s All You Need to Know about GM’s EV Charging Project
GM