tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
SCHW
All News
Market News

Here’s How Schwab Resolves SEC’s Probe

Story Highlights

Schwab agreed to pay penalties to resolve the SEC’s investigation related to its robo-adviser program. At this time, analysts are still concerned about the stock.

In this article:
In this article:
SCHW

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) has settled a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation over disclosures related to its robo-adviser program, the Schwab Intelligent Portfolios (SIP) advisory solution. 

The brokerage firm’s three investment adviser subsidiaries agreed to settle charges by paying $186.5 million to harmed robo-adviser clients. The SEC charged Schwab for misleading clients about the program fees and failing to adequately disclose their investment returns. 

Following the settlement, shares of the company declined more than 3% to close at $60.24 on Monday. 

Allegations 

The SEC alleged that Schwab of misbehaved with clients between March 2015 and November 2018. For its own business interests, the broker was accused of keeping a large percentage of its clients’ assets in cash.

According to the SEC’s findings, Schwab’s model portfolios had roughly 6% to 29.4% of clients’ assets in cash, which is believed to have affected portfolio performance without clients’ knowledge. The SEC claimed that the company made profits out of that cash in the form of interest and created a “conflict of interest” by failing to pay the full amount to clients along with interest. 

The regulatory order stated that the company made “false and misleading statements” on SEC’s regulatory filings and “falsely claimed” that the cash allocations “were determined through a ‘disciplined portfolio construction methodology’ when in fact they were pre-set for business reasons.” 

Gurbir S. Grewal, the SEC enforcement director, said, “Schwab claimed that the amount of cash in its robo-adviser portfolios was decided by sophisticated economic algorithms meant to optimise its clients’ returns. In reality, it was decided by how much money the company wanted to make.” 

Settlement 

Though Schwab resolved the matter by agreeing to pay penalties, it neither admitted nor denied misconduct in the SEC’s claim. No fees were charged from clients for the uninvested portion of assets.  

The company commented, “We are proud to have built a product that allows investors to elect not to pay an advisory fee in return for allowing us to hold a portion of the proceeds in cash, and we do not hide the fact that our firm generates revenue for the services we provide.” 

As part of the settlement, an independent consultant will be appointed by Schwab to review its robo-adviser’s policies and operations.

Interestingly, Schwab’s second-quarter 2021 financial results included about a $200 million charge related to the SEC investigation. 

Grewal said, “Schwab’s conduct was egregious and today’s action sends a clear message to advisers that they need to be transparent with clients about hidden fees and how such fees affect clients’ returns.”  

Wall Street’s Take 

Recently, Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy reiterated a Hold rating on the stock but did not assign a price target. 

Shaughnessy believes that SEC’s retail equity order flow agenda offers limited downside for the company.

According to the analyst, order flow revenue for equities and options is expected to contribute 8% to the company’s net revenue and 16% to pre-tax income in 2022. 

Looking at the consensus breakdown, based on nine Buys and four Holds, the rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy rating. The average Charles Schwab price target of $91.86 implies 52.49% upside potential. Shares have lost more than 15% over the past year. 

Smart Score 

Charles Schwab scores an 8 of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations

Bottom-Line 

Given the company’s diversified investment portfolio and expected benefits of rising interest rates, investors may cautiously invest in the stock considering it an attractive buying opportunity. 

Read full Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Tuesday, June 14: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Braze Gain 9% in After-Hours Trading?
BRZE
Cathie Wood Tweets on Deflationary Signals
NDX
SPX
Here’s Why This Telecom Stock Should Be on Your Radar
NDX
SPX
Why is Crypto Taking a Harder Beating Than Stocks?
BTC
ETH
How Is Prologis Planning to Strengthen Its Balance Sheet?
PLD
Manulife Survey Suggests Home Owners May be Forced to Sell
MFC
DiDi’s NYSE Journey Ends, but George Soros Books a Ride
DIDI
Finally, Sun Sets on Microsoft’s Internet Explorer
MSFT
In this article:
SCHW

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Tuesday, June 14: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Braze Gain 9% in After-Hours Trading?
BRZE
Cathie Wood Tweets on Deflationary Signals
NDX
SPX
Here’s Why This Telecom Stock Should Be on Your Radar
NDX
SPX
Why is Crypto Taking a Harder Beating Than Stocks?
BTC
ETH
How Is Prologis Planning to Strengthen Its Balance Sheet?
PLD
Manulife Survey Suggests Home Owners May be Forced to Sell
MFC
DiDi’s NYSE Journey Ends, but George Soros Books a Ride
DIDI
Finally, Sun Sets on Microsoft’s Internet Explorer
MSFT