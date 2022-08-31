tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Here’s First Solar’s (NASDAQ:FSLR) $1.2B Plan to Boost Manufacturing in the U.S.

Story Highlights

In its endeavor to expand manufacturing capacity in the United States, First Solar is planning to invest around $1.2 billion. The move could have been triggered by the passage of the Climate Bill.

American solar technology company First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) recently informed its stakeholders about the plans to increase its manufacturing capacity in the United States by investing around $1.2 billion. The company aims to set up a new 3.5 gigawatts, direct current (GWdc) manufacturing facility in the southeast region of the U.S. by spending around $1 billion. First Solar will spend an additional $185 million to upgrade and grow its Northwest Ohio manufacturing unit.

Subject to certain approvals, First Solar expects the operations of its new manufacturing facility to begin in 2025. Further, with the investment, First Solar’s production capacity of American-made solar modules for the U.S. solar market is expected to rise to over 10 GWdc by 2025.

First Solar also targets to invest $185 million to expand its Northwest Ohio manufacturing facility by 0.9 GWdc. The investment will raise First Solar’s total spending at its Ohio production facility to over $3 billion. The Northwest Ohio manufacturing facility is expected to have a cumulative annual production ability of more than 7 GWdc by 2025.

The American solar technology company also runs manufacturing facilities in Vietnam and Malaysia. It is also constructing its first manufacturing unit in India, which is expected to commence operations in the second half of 2023. According to the company, it will expand its annual global manufacturing capacity to over 20 GWdc in 2025, upon completion of its growth plans in the United States and India.

Is First Solar Stock a Good Investment?

First Solar stock seems to be a decent investment option. FSLR stock carries a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score on TIpRanks, which implies that it has strong potential to outperform the market.

Further, financial bloggers and retail investors look positively inclined toward the stock. While financial bloggers are 94% Bullish on FSLR stock against the sector average of 65%, retail investors have increased their holdings in the company by 14.6% in the last 30 days.

Contrary to bloggers and retail investors, analysts on TipRanks are cautiously optimistic about FSLR stock, which carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys, seven Holds, and one Sell. First Solar’s average price forecast of $121.75 implies 0.5% downside potential to current levels.

Final Thoughts

First Solar’s initiative could have been triggered by the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which comprises $370 billion of investments toward clean energy and climate initiatives. These initiatives include tax credits for consumers to boost the adoption of renewable energy. The legislation also extends benefits to encourage the domestic production of solar panels, wind turbines, and batteries.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on FSLR

Which Solar Energy Stock Could Outshine its Peers?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhich Solar Energy Stock Could Outshine its Peers?
3h ago
RUN
FSLR
First Solar to Invest up to $1.2 Billion in Scaling Production of American-Made Responsible Solar by 4.4 GW
FSLR
Here’s Why the Time Is Right for These Clean Energy Stocks
ENPH
FSLR
More FSLR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on FSLR

Which Solar Energy Stock Could Outshine its Peers?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhich Solar Energy Stock Could Outshine its Peers?
3h ago
RUN
FSLR
Press ReleasesFirst Solar to Invest up to $1.2 Billion in Scaling Production of American-Made Responsible Solar by 4.4 GW
1d ago
FSLR
Here’s Why the Time Is Right for These Clean Energy Stocks
Stock Analysis & IdeasHere’s Why the Time Is Right for These Clean Energy Stocks
29d ago
ENPH
FSLR
More FSLR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Wednesday, August 31: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Higher Fuel Prices Help Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Post Solid Q1 Results
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Rallies Despite Mixed Q2 Results; Here’s Why
CHPT
CrowdStrike Reports Q2 Earnings; Here are the Results
CRWD
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, August 30: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Gains after Surprising Earnings Beat
BBY
More Market News >