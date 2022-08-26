tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Hays rewards shareholders after posting record profit growth

Story Highlights

Recruitment specialist Hays rewarded its shareholders with a dividend and share buybacks after solid performance in 2022.

Recruiter Hays (GB:HAS) posted a 32% increase in its full-year fees of £1.18 billion in its preliminary results for 2022, reporting its highest ever growth of 128% in its operating profits to £210 million.

The results were mainly driven by solid fee growth, booming demand for staff, improved fee margins, higher average salaries, and wage inflation.

Among its regions, Germany saw a record jump of 34% in its fees and 152% in operating profits. The company’s largest business segment of temp and contracting services pushed the growth in the region.

Net cash generation of £296.2 million gave the company confidence to reward shareholders better. The full-year dividend is at 2.85p, which is 134% higher than in 2021, and it announced a special dividend at 7.34p per share. The company is also returning cash to shareholders with a £75 million buyback program.

With such growth in dividends, the yield is at 9.25% as compared to the industry average of 0.54%.

Shares immediately rose by 7% to 122p after the announcement of the results and then settled at 117p. The stock’s performance has previously been sluggish, with the share price down by 25% in the last year. Investors are expecting to see a turnaround in the share prices as now the company is strategically placed to benefit from the job market situation.

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

What does Hays do?

Hays provides recruitment services in 33 countries in 20 different areas of specialsation. The company’s services include temporary, contractual, as well as permanent jobs in private and public sector companies.

Hays’ largest area is technology, which contributes most to its total fees.

What are the experts saying?  

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said, “Despite concerns about a UK recession, the recruitment business is still faring extremely well, thanks to strength in the underlying labour market, skill shortages, and historically high unfilled job vacancies in the economy. Hays is well positioned to benefit from the mismatch between demand and supply of labour across the UK jobs market.”

Hays’ share price forecast

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Hays’ stock is a Strong Buy. It has five Buy ratings and one Hold rating.

The HAS target price is 166p, which represents a 41.8% change in the price from the current level. The price has a high and a low forecast of 200p and 125p, respectively.

Conclusion

With a strong recovery in the company’s profit, the outlook is positive. The company also remains committed to generating more returns for its shareholders, which makes the stock attractive for income investors.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GB:HAS

Global recruiter Hays profit jumps, posts record levels of fee income
Stock Analysis & IdeasGlobal recruiter Hays profit jumps, posts record levels of fee income
1M ago
More GB:HAS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GB:HAS

Global recruiter Hays profit jumps, posts record levels of fee income
Stock Analysis & IdeasGlobal recruiter Hays profit jumps, posts record levels of fee income
1M ago
More GB:HAS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Surges after Director Buys Shares
SAVA
T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) & SpaceX on a Mission to Eliminate Dead Zones Globally
TMUS
Investors Approach Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Split Cautiously
TSLA
Stock Market Today – Friday, August 26: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Citigroup (NYSE:C) Staring at $170M Charge over Russian Operations Wind Down
C
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Buys the Dip
INTC
Here’s Why Pinterest Stock (NYSE:PINS) Surged Yesterday
PINS
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Soars on Amazon Deal
PLUG
More Market News >