Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Surges as Analysts Praise Monopoly Go Success

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Surges as Analysts Praise Monopoly Go Success
Market News

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Surges as Analysts Praise Monopoly Go Success

Story Highlights

Hasbro has more in the tank going into 2024, say analysts, but has it already burned too many bridges?

For toy maker and media property Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), things in 2023 didn’t look nearly as strong as they did even a year prior. With “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic” fading away to be replaced with a significantly less popular replacement, some might have thought Hasbro was about to be dethroned by rival Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT). But that doesn’t seem to be the case, and Hasbro is up over 7% in the closing minutes of Tuesday’s trading session as a result. “My Little Pony” may be waning just as “Barbie” is enjoying a zenith like she’s never seen before, but there’s more up Hasbro’s sleeve, according to Bank of America analysts Jason Haas and Elizabeth Suzuki.

The big winner right now for Hasbro is “Monopoly Go,” the latest variant of Monopoly designed for iOS, which is currently the highest-grossing iOS app in the U.S. So far, just since its mid-April launch, Monopoly Go has brought in better than $200 million in new revenue for Hasbro. Haas and Suzuki are looking for $500 million or better in its first full year, which wouldn’t be hard given what it’s already achieved.

Haas and Suzuki also pointed out that Hasbro has plenty of other IP it can monetize. “Transformers,” “Power Rangers,” “GI Joe,” and a host of others could step in. The interesting part about that is that Hasbro actually tried going to the well for its potential revenue boosts, and the results were, well, mixed. Haas and Suzuki correctly note that Hasbro has plenty of IP. But it’s already brought out multiple “Transformers” movies, two “GI Joe” movies, a blisteringly successful television series in “My Little Pony,” and even movies around lesser-known properties like “Battleship” and “Ouija.” There’s certainly room for more, but the IP is not that fresh. In fact, Hasbro already announced plans to sell the movie business to Lionsgate for $500 million.

Analysts are, for the most part, backing Haas and Suzuki. Hasbro stock currently stands at a Moderate Buy thanks to five Buy ratings and two Holds. Further, Hasbro stock offers investors 14.77% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $77.80.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on HAS

TJX, HAS, CROX: 3 Retail Stocks Analysts are Bullish On
Stock Analysis & IdeasTJX, HAS, CROX: 3 Retail Stocks Analysts are Bullish On
12d ago
HAS
TJX
Hasbro price target raised to $80 from $74 at Roth MKM
HAS
Hasbro price target raised to $75 from $70 at Argus
HAS
More HAS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on HAS

TJX, HAS, CROX: 3 Retail Stocks Analysts are Bullish On
Stock Analysis & IdeasTJX, HAS, CROX: 3 Retail Stocks Analysts are Bullish On
12d ago
HAS
TJX
Hasbro price target raised to $80 from $74 at Roth MKM
The FlyHasbro price target raised to $80 from $74 at Roth MKM
18d ago
HAS
Hasbro price target raised to $75 from $70 at Argus
The FlyHasbro price target raised to $75 from $70 at Argus
18d ago
HAS
More HAS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >