Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Plummets on Dismal Q3

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Plummets on Dismal Q3
Market News

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Plummets on Dismal Q3

Story Highlights

Groupon’s disappointing third-quarter performance was marked by lower user engagement on its platform. Additionally, Eric Lefkofsky, the co-founder of Groupon, has exited the company.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares tanked nearly 30% in the pre-market session today after the local marketplace operator announced disappointing third-quarter results, with EPS of -$0.12 lagging estimates by a wide margin of $0.24. Further, revenue of $126.5 million fell short of expectations by $3.2 million.

Lower user engagement on its platform and a decline in goods demand led to a 12% decline in the company’s overall topline. While revenue in North America dropped by 12%, revenue in the company’s International segment plummeted by 14%. Groupon has been focusing on creating an efficient cost structure and was able to narrow its net loss to $40.8 million from $55.5 million in the year-ago period.

Amid this challenging environment, Groupon announced a rights offering of $80 million with a per-share subscription price of $11.30. Groupon plans to utilize the proceeds from this move for general corporate purposes, including debt repayment.

But there’s more, Eric Lefkofsky, the company’s co-founder, has left Groupon, effective November 9. Meanwhile, Dusan Senkypl, the Interim CEO of Groupon, noted that while the company did not progress as expected on key projects, it is now shifting its focus “from a cost-cutting first mindset to topline first mindset.”

What Is the Price Target for Groupon?

Overall, the Street has a Hold consensus rating on Groupon. Following a nearly 269% rally in Groupon shares over the past six months, the average GRPN price target of $14.25 implies a modest 5.2% potential upside in the stock.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Plummets on Dismal Q3
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Groupon options imply 21.0% move in share price post-earnings
The FlyGroupon options imply 21.0% move in share price post-earnings
15h ago
GRPN
GRPN Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
Pre-EarningsGRPN Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
3d ago
GRPN
Citadel Advisors discloses passive stake in Groupon
The FlyCitadel Advisors discloses passive stake in Groupon
15d ago
GRPN
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >