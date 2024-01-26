Grocery Outlet Names Ramesh Chikkala as New COO

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Grocery Outlet appointed Ramesh Chikkala as Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, effective January 22, 2024. Chikkala brings a wealth of experience, having held senior positions at A.T. Kearney, Walmart, and other retailers. He also serves on the board of Hibbett, Inc., advises Vorto, and has an academic history of teaching at the University of North Carolina. His compensation package at Grocery Outlet includes a $500,000 base salary, potential cash bonuses, equity grants, a new hire grant of restricted stock units, and a monthly housing allowance, all under the Company’s 2019 Incentive Plan.

