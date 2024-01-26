Grocery Outlet Names Chikkala EVP and COO

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

The Company issued a press release on January 25, 2024, announcing the appointment of Mr. Chikkala as Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, effective January 22, 2024. The content of the current report and the accompanying press release is not considered “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is not liable under that section, nor is it incorporated by reference into any other filings, unless specifically referenced.

For further insights into GO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.