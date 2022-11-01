Goodyear Skids as Costs Rise, Volumes Decline

Shares of tires and associated products maker The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) are sliding today on concerns about increasing costs, inflation, disappointing quarterly numbers and declining volumes.

For the third-quarter, revenue increased 7.7% year-over-year to $5.31 billion but missed the mark by $30 million. EPS at $0.40 too, lagged expectations by $0.15.

Without impact from currency gyrations, the company would have seen a 15% increase in its top line. Additionally, rising costs were only offset by a 16% pricing action.

On the other hand, tire volumes dropped by 3% year-over-year and GT expects 2023 to be challenging. In H1 2023, cost increase is expected between $300 million and $400 million.

Read full Disclosure