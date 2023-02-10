Two Spanish Stocks With High Smart Scores

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

Two Spanish Stocks With High Smart Scores

Story Highlights

Let’s have a look at two Spanish stocks that have seen good growth in 2023 and also score well on the Smart Score tool.

Spanish companies Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (ES:ITX) and Cellnex Telecom SA (ES:CLNX) have begun the year on a good note. As per the TipRanks Smart Score tool, they have high scores, which indicates a solid potential to surpass market returns.

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated

In analyzing these two stocks, we have used the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool for Spain to compare them on different parameters like Smart Score. According to this, a score is assigned to every stock based on the data derived from eight different factors, like ratings, news sentiment, insider activity, etc. The stocks with a score of eight, nine, or ten have more chances to beat the overall market returns.

Let’s discuss these stocks in detail.

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (Inditex)

Inditex is a global clothing company that owns brands like Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, and more. The brands have a presence in around 215 markets.

The company’s stock gained good momentum in the last six months, with 16% returns.

In its interim results for the first nine months of 2022, the company posted a solid operating performance. The sales increased by 19% to €23.1 billion, as compared to the same period last year. The gross margin reached 58.7% as a result of the strong execution of strategies. The company did face some challenges in controlling its operating costs, which increased by 17% during this period. But the net income was up by 24% to €3.1 billion.

Analysts are optimistic about the stock for two main reasons: firstly, Inditex increased its production and kept a higher inventory, and secondly, its prices increased across major segments.

The company is betting big on its online sales and targets them to exceed 30% of total sales by 2024. Also, the company has started charging for online returns, which will support its bottom line.

The company will report its full-year earnings on March 15, 2023.

Inditex Stock Price Target

Based on a total of 12 ratings, Inditex stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks.

The average target price is €27.94, which is similar to the current price levels.

Cellnex Telecom SA

Cellnex is a leading telecommunications company, providing services across Europe.

After falling by around 7% in the last year, the stock has gained 16% YTD. Recently, in January, the company stock soared by almost 10% after the potential takeover news was reported by American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Brookfield (NYSE:BN).

In the first three quarters of 2022, the company posted a growth of 46% in its revenues of €2.5 billion, and its earnings grew by 45% as compared to the same period in 2021.

Analysts are highly bullish on the stock due to its strong clarity of future earnings and solid financial health. The company is positive about generating positive cash flow after 2024 and becoming debt-free by 2027.

This justifies Cellnex’s “Perfect 10” on the Smart Score tool.

Is Cellnex a Good Investment?

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, CLNX stock has a Strong Buy rating. The rating is based on six Buy and two Hold recommendations.

The average price target is €47.25, which shows an upside potential of 28%.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Conclusion

Inditex and Cellnex have a score of nine and ten, respectively, on the TipRanks Smart Score tool. The analyst’s view and rating clearly justify these scores. Among both, Cellnex has more upside potential in its stock price and could be a safe option for investors.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CLNXF

Insiders are Buying These Two IBEX 35 Stocks
Global MarketsInsiders are Buying These Two IBEX 35 Stocks
28d ago
Analysts Can’t Stop Talking About These Two Spanish Stocks
Cellnex resumed with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
CLNXF
More CLNXF Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CLNXF

Insiders are Buying These Two IBEX 35 Stocks
Global MarketsInsiders are Buying These Two IBEX 35 Stocks
28d ago
Analysts Can’t Stop Talking About These Two Spanish Stocks
Global MarketsAnalysts Can’t Stop Talking About These Two Spanish Stocks
1M ago
Cellnex resumed with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
The FlyCellnex resumed with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
2M ago
CLNXF
More CLNXF Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >