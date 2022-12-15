Two SGX Stocks with ‘Strong Buy’ Ratings from the Analysts

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

Two SGX Stocks with ‘Strong Buy’ Ratings from the Analysts

Story Highlights

Choosing stocks in a recessionary environment can be daunting for investors. Here are two ‘Strong Buy’ rated stocks from the Singapore market.

Even during times of macroeconomic challenges, analysts are looking at the bigger picture. Considering the strong fundamentals and business growth, they are sticking to some stocks with ‘Strong Buy’ ratings.

We have shortlisted two such stocks, telco giant Singapore Telecommunications (SG:Z74) and beverage company Thai Beverage (SG:Y92) from the Singapore market, that are enjoying analyst confidence.

Let’s see what makes them the analysts’ favorites.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., or Singtel, is the leading telecom provider in Singapore, operating in mobile, fixed line, internet, TV, cloud services, cybersecurity, etc.

In its first-half results of the fiscal year 2023, Singtel posted a 23% increase in its net profit of S$1.17 billion. This was mainly supported by the exceptional income from the sale of a 3.3% stake in Indian telecom giant Airtel. The sale was completed for S$2.25 billion, which the company is planning to use against its debt and 5G expansion initiatives.

Overall, operating revenue decreased by 5% to S$7.26 billion. The earnings before interest and taxes were down by 3% and also missed analyst expectations. The company is facing tough competition in the Singapore market after the government opened up the space for other players. Also, adverse currency movements affected the numbers.

The company did make up for the shortfall in numbers with its dividends. It announced a dividend of S$.046 per share along with a special dividend of S$.05 per share in its results.

Singtel Share Price Forecast

According to TipRanks’ rating consensus, Singtel stock has a Strong Buy rating with a clear majority of eight Buy recommendations.

The average Z74 target price is S$3.15, which has an upside potential of 21.8% from the current price level.

Analyst Choong Chen Foong from CGS-CIMB reduced the EPS forecast for Singtel by 10-12% for the next two years. Foong mentioned dividends as a ‘positive surprise’ and maintained the Buy rating on the stock. He lowered his target price from S$3.2 to S$3.

Thai Beverage Public Co

Thai Beverage is a Thailand-based beverage company with four business segments: beer, spirits, non-alcoholic beverages, and food. The company has a dominant presence in Southeast Asian markets.

The company stock has shown some good growth in the last two months, mostly gaining from better-than-expected annual results for 2022. The stock is trading up by 7% in the last three months after falling by 18% in the last three years.

The company’s annual results saw a positive change with the ease of lockdowns and travel restrictions after the pandemic. With more customers coming back to the pubs and bars, beverage sales have again picked up in Thailand and other countries. The group’s revenues increased by 13.2% to ฿272 billion, with the highest contribution from its beer segment. The net profit was reported at ฿34.5 billion, up from ฿27.3 billion in 2021.

The analyst expects the fiscal year 2023 will be a year of growth for the company, with many upcoming events driving up beverage sales. With a slight relief in commodity prices, the margins could also improve.

Is Thai Beverage a Good Buy?

Based on seven Buy recommendations, Thai Beverage stock has a Strong Buy rating on TipRanks. The Y92 target price is S$0.86, representing a 27% change from the current price level.

Conclusion

Both Singtel and Thai Beverage have seen some tough conditions in the last few years and some challenges continue to persist. However, the long-term outlook remains positive, earning them a thumbs up from analysts.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos
Videos

Latest News Feed

More Market News >