Two SGX Shares Have “Strong Buy” Ratings

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

Two SGX Shares Have “Strong Buy” Ratings

Story Highlights

Singapore companies City Developments and Venture Corp. are favored by analysts for the year ahead.

Using the TipRanks Stock Screener tool for the Singapore market, we have shortlisted City Developments (SG:C09) and Venture Corp (SG:V03). Analysts have “Strong Buy” ratings on these two shares with good upside potential for the next year.

As investors fret about 2023, these stocks, backed by experts, offer clear opportunities in the current shaky environment.

Let’s dig deeper into these two companies.

City Developments Limited (CDL)

Based in Singapore, City Developments is a global real estate company with properties at more than 100 locations across 29 countries.

Despite posting higher profits in its 2022 earnings, the stock touched its lowest point of the last year recently. The stock has lost around 12% in the last three months.

The company posted a net profit after tax of S$1.3 billion for 2022, which is its highest-ever number in profits. This solid number was achieved through major divestments, higher sales, and a recovery in its hotel operations. The total revenue for the company increased by 25.4% to S$3.3 billion in 2022, as compared to the previous year.  

Analysts are bullish on the company based on a strong rebound in its hotel business riding on a recovery in global travel demand, and its liquidity position. The company ended the year with a cash reserve of S$2.4 billion as of December 2022.

The company’s upcoming residential pipeline, as well as its asset redevelopment, appear to be solid and could provide a significant boost to its total asset value. Analysts believe this is currently not priced into the stock price.  

City Developments Share Price Target

Analyst Rachael Tan from DBS has the highest price target on the stock at S$10.5, suggesting an upside of 45%.

Overall, C09 stock has a Strong Buy rating on TipRanks, based on six Buy and one Hold recommendations.

The average target price is S$9.42, which is 30% higher than the current price level.

Venture Corporation Limited

Venture is the leading provider of technology products and services across various industries. The company also provides services like market research, design, supply chain management, etc.

The company reported a 24% increase in revenue to S$3.8 billion in its 2022 annual results. The net profit was up 18% to S$369 million, as compared to S$312 million in 2021. The company’s growth indicated strong customer demand and acceptance of new product launches throughout the year. The company also managed its higher costs and supply chain issues in an efficient manner.

UOB Kay Hian analyst John Cheong, commented on the results, “The strong growth was due to growth across all the domains and its ability to overcome supply-side challenges including global supply chain constraints, rising inflationary pressures, and a tight labor situation.”

Analysts are favoring the stock based on its solid recovery, which is on track. However, they also consider the potential risks of operating in a challenging environment.

Venture Share Price Target

According to TipRanks’ rating consensus, V03 stock has a Strong Buy rating. The stock has a total of eight recommendations, out of which seven are Buy.

The average price target is S$20.35, which is 18.6% higher than the current price level.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Conclusion

These two SGX shares have gotten thumbs up from analysts after reporting such record numbers in their results.

City Developments’ stock offers around 30% growth in its share price, while Venture has an 18.5% upside potential for the next year.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CDEVF

Two “Strong Buy” Rated SGX Stocks for Your Portfolio
Global MarketsTwo “Strong Buy” Rated SGX Stocks for Your Portfolio
1M ago
Two SGX Stocks with ‘Strong Buy’ Ratings
More CDEVF Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CDEVF

Two “Strong Buy” Rated SGX Stocks for Your Portfolio
Global MarketsTwo “Strong Buy” Rated SGX Stocks for Your Portfolio
1M ago
Two SGX Stocks with ‘Strong Buy’ Ratings
Global MarketsTwo SGX Stocks with ‘Strong Buy’ Ratings
2M ago
More CDEVF Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >