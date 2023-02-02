Analysts Upbeat on These Two German Companies

A recommendation from an expert is a proven way to select the right stocks from the market. German companies Allianz (DE:ALV) and Beiersdorf (DE:BEI) have gained analysts’ confidence and have been trending in the market. The analysts are upbeat about the 2022 results from these companies and have rated these stocks as Buy.

One of the best ways to pick stocks rated by analysts is to use the Trending Stocks tool by TipRanks. This tool is available for seven different markets and provides a list of stocks that have been recently rated by analysts. After picking the stocks from this list, investors can conduct further research to make an informed decision.

Let’s have a look at these companies in detail.

Allianz SE

Allianz is a leading insurance provider in Germany with a presence in more than 70 countries. The company provides a broad range of products and services in insurance and asset management.

The analysts are positive about the upcoming results and the stock’s command among value investors. The company has been a consistent dividend payer, and its payment has increased over time. Allianz’s current dividend yield is 4.8%, while the industry average is 2.1%.

In the first half of 2022, the company made an operating profit of €6.7 billion. For the full year, Allianz is on track to meet its operating profit outlook of €13.4 billion.

Ahead of its Q4 earnings on February 17, the stock has seen a lot of action from analysts in the last few days. Analysts expect an EPS of €5.08 per share for the fourth quarter, which is a significant improvement over the negative EPS of €0.74 in Q4 a year ago.

Michael Huttner from Berenberg Bank has the highest target price on the stock at €304, with an upside of 38%. Philip Kent from Jefferies has also raised his earnings estimate for FY2023, along with maintaining his Buy rating on the stock. He now expects earnings of $2.56 per share in 2023, which is higher than his previous estimate of $2.45. For 2024, his earnings estimate is $2.86 per share.

What is the Forecast for Allianz?

The average price forecast for Allianz is €243.07, which shows a change of 10% from the current price.

According to TipRanks’ rating consensus, the stock has a Moderate Buy rating.

Beiersdorf AG

Beiersdorf is a German manufacturing company that develops personal care and self-adhesive products. The company is known for its brands like Nivea, Eucerin, Hansaplast, etc.

The shareholders are happy with the stock’s performance, which generated 25% returns in the last year. Despite challenging economic conditions, the company has posted stable growth so far in 2022. The company posted sales of €6.7 billion in the first nine months of the year, which shows 11% year-over-year growth.

Considering this growth, the company even raised its full-year guidance numbers. It expects group sales growth of 9-10% for the full year, mainly driven by its consumer business segment.

Analyst Fulvio Cazzol from Berenberg Bank has recently reiterated his Buy rating on the stock and raised his target price from €120 to €144. Cazzol rates Beiersdorf as one of his “top picks” in the household and personal care industry. He is highly bullish on the “new leadership team, improved operational set-up, and investment ambitions” of the company.

Overall, the stock has mixed opinions from analysts.

Beiersdorf Stock Price Target

The stock has wide coverage from analysts on TipRanks, with a total of 17 recommendations. It includes nine Buy, six Hold, and two Sell ratings.

Overall, BEI stock has a Moderate Buy rating. The BEI target price is €112.5, which is similar to the current trading price.

Conclusion

While investors await the next set of results for these companies, analysts remain confident about the numbers. Considering the certainty of earnings, these stocks could be wise investment choices for investors looking to diversify into German markets.

