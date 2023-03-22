The Never-Ending Banking Saga: AT1 Bonds Wipe-out in Credit Suisse and UBS Deal

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

The Never-Ending Banking Saga: AT1 Bonds Wipe-out in Credit Suisse and UBS Deal

Story Highlights

The cancellation of AT1 bonds held by Credit Suisse holders has put more pressure on fixed-income investors.

Since the takeover of Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) by its bigger competitor UBS Group (NYSE:UBS), the struggle for investors doesn’t appear to be abating. The deal has erased around $17.3 billion of AT1 (additional tier 1) bonds from the market.

According to Swiss regulator FINMA, the AT1 bondholders were left with nothing in this deal after these bonds were written off, while the shareholders of Credit Suisse will receive their payments.

AT1 is the type of bond that is issued by banks and can be converted or written down in emergencies. These bonds first came into the picture after the 2008 financial crisis to help banks raise more capital in another form.

As an after-effect of this news, AT1 bonds in the Asian and European markets opened lower starting this week. The Invesco AT1 Capital Bond UCITS ETF (GB:AT1) lost almost 5% over the last five days. The newly issued AT1 bond by HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) also dropped 8% on Monday.

Moving ahead in the week, the bonds recovered slowly as the regulators tried to ease off investors’ panic. The authorities in the UK and the European Union have assured bondholders that they will be given preference over shareholders in any such future catastrophe.

AT1 bonds from Commerzbank AG (DE:CBK), HSBC Holdings, and UniCredit SpA (DE:CRIN) were the top gainers in the bond market.

Even though these bonds carry such conditions that justify the wipeout, this could lead to higher funding costs for the banking sector in the future. This has posed a threat to European banks, which prefer issuing AT1 bonds to raise capital as compared to traditional bonds.

Analysts at J.P. Morgan said, “We expect that credit investors are now likely to demand a higher risk premium across the spectrum, with the cost of AT1 issuance potentially rising into double digits.”

As investors are exploring multiple options to find safer instruments, this move has further aggravated investors’ fear of the bond market. As for banks, the AT1 bonds will become more expensive, squeezing their balance sheets.

Disclosure   

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CS

UBS (NYSE:UBS) Takes First Steps to Integrate Credit Suisse
Market NewsUBS (NYSE:UBS) Takes First Steps to Integrate Credit Suisse
5h ago
CS
UBS
UBS Up Even as its Credit Outlook Gets a Second Downgrade
CS
UBS
IBEX 35 Market Update, 03/20/2023: What You Should Know
CS
More CS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CS

UBS (NYSE:UBS) Takes First Steps to Integrate Credit Suisse
Market NewsUBS (NYSE:UBS) Takes First Steps to Integrate Credit Suisse
5h ago
CS
UBS
UBS Up Even as its Credit Outlook Gets a Second Downgrade
Market NewsUBS Up Even as its Credit Outlook Gets a Second Downgrade
21h ago
CS
UBS
IBEX 35 Market Update, 03/20/2023: What You Should Know
Global MarketsIBEX 35 Market Update, 03/20/2023: What You Should Know
1d ago
CS
More CS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >