SGX Shares: CapitalLand and Thai Beverage Price Targets

SGX-listed Thai Beverage Public Co (SG:Y92) and CapitaLand Investment (SG:9CI) are popular options for investors backed with positive analyst ratings. Thai Beverage has a Strong Buy rating with higher upside potential as compared to CapitaLand, which has a Moderate Buy rating.

The TipRanks Stock Comparison tool for Singapore lets users find the best stocks in the market based on analyst ratings and price targets for the future.

Let’s dig deeper into these stocks.

Is ThaiBev a Good Buy?

ThaiBev is a leading beverage manufacturing company in Southeast Asia. The company’s product line includes beer, spirits, non-alcoholic beverages, frozen food items, etc.

With the recovery in the global travel and hospitality business, the company is witnessing solid improvements in its business operations. It was quite visible in its latest earnings reports posted for Q1 of the fiscal year 2023. The company posted an almost 5% increase in its sales revenue of S$3.2 billion in the first quarter, driven by business in Thailand and Vietnam. The EBITDA was down by 7.7% due to higher costs in brand investment and marketing activities.

Analysts remain hopeful about the stock performance, which will be well-supported by the further revival of the tourism sector. Moreover, ThaiBev is positioned perfectly to capitalize on the sector’s recovery with its brand power and market dominance.

According to TipRanks’ rating consensus, Y92 stock has a Strong Buy rating, based on all six Buy recommendations.

The average target price is S$0.84, which has an upside potential of 30% from the current price level.

CapitaLand Investment Share Price Target

CapitaLand is a real estate investment manager with a portfolio of assets spread across Singapore, India, and China. The company’s globally diversified portfolio and solid balance sheet help it post stable numbers despite an uncertain environment in 2022.

The company’s revenues for 2022 increased by 25% to S$2.8 billion, driven by fee income-related business, higher occupancy, and room rates. Similar to ThaiBev, analysts are optimistic about CapitaLand, driven by a recovery in China, boosting its underlying business in 2023.

Brokerage house CGS-CIMB has a bullish view of Singapore’s property sector and sees CapitaLand’s valuation as attractive. CGS-CIMB also added that housing demand could be hit by higher interest rates and a recessionary economic outlook.

CGS analyst Lock Mun Yee has a Buy rating on 9CI stock with a price target of S$4.5, implying an upside of 23%.

Based on two Buy and two Hold recommendations, 9CI stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks. The average target price is S$4.11, which is 12.3% higher than the current price.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, both Y92 and 9CI have bullish outlooks based on the ongoing recovery in business operations in Singapore and other neighboring countries. Analysts are confident about these companies’ top-line growth, which will support their share prices in 2023.

Disclosure