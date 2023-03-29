SGX Shares: CapitalLand and Thai Beverage Price Targets

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

SGX Shares: CapitalLand and Thai Beverage Price Targets

Story Highlights

Singapore-based companies CapitaLand and Thai Beverage have Buy ratings from analysts.

SGX-listed Thai Beverage Public Co (SG:Y92) and CapitaLand Investment (SG:9CI) are popular options for investors backed with positive analyst ratings. Thai Beverage has a Strong Buy rating with higher upside potential as compared to CapitaLand, which has a Moderate Buy rating.

The TipRanks Stock Comparison tool for Singapore lets users find the best stocks in the market based on analyst ratings and price targets for the future.

Let’s dig deeper into these stocks.

Is ThaiBev a Good Buy?

ThaiBev is a leading beverage manufacturing company in Southeast Asia. The company’s product line includes beer, spirits, non-alcoholic beverages, frozen food items, etc.

With the recovery in the global travel and hospitality business, the company is witnessing solid improvements in its business operations. It was quite visible in its latest earnings reports posted for Q1 of the fiscal year 2023. The company posted an almost 5% increase in its sales revenue of S$3.2 billion in the first quarter, driven by business in Thailand and Vietnam. The EBITDA was down by 7.7% due to higher costs in brand investment and marketing activities.

Analysts remain hopeful about the stock performance, which will be well-supported by the further revival of the tourism sector. Moreover, ThaiBev is positioned perfectly to capitalize on the sector’s recovery with its brand power and market dominance.

According to TipRanks’ rating consensus, Y92 stock has a Strong Buy rating, based on all six Buy recommendations.

The average target price is S$0.84, which has an upside potential of 30% from the current price level.

CapitaLand Investment Share Price Target

CapitaLand is a real estate investment manager with a portfolio of assets spread across Singapore, India, and China. The company’s globally diversified portfolio and solid balance sheet help it post stable numbers despite an uncertain environment in 2022.

The company’s revenues for 2022 increased by 25% to S$2.8 billion, driven by fee income-related business, higher occupancy, and room rates. Similar to ThaiBev, analysts are optimistic about CapitaLand, driven by a recovery in China, boosting its underlying business in 2023.

Brokerage house CGS-CIMB has a bullish view of Singapore’s property sector and sees CapitaLand’s valuation as attractive. CGS-CIMB also added that housing demand could be hit by higher interest rates and a recessionary economic outlook.

CGS analyst Lock Mun Yee has a Buy rating on 9CI stock with a price target of S$4.5, implying an upside of 23%.

Based on two Buy and two Hold recommendations, 9CI stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks. The average target price is S$4.11, which is 12.3% higher than the current price.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, both Y92 and 9CI have bullish outlooks based on the ongoing recovery in business operations in Singapore and other neighboring countries. Analysts are confident about these companies’ top-line growth, which will support their share prices in 2023.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DE:T6W

Thai Beverage initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs
The FlyThai Beverage initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs
2M ago
More DE:T6W Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DE:T6W

Thai Beverage initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs
The FlyThai Beverage initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs
2M ago
More DE:T6W Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >