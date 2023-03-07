SAN and REP: Analysts are Bullish on These Two Spanish Stocks

Banking firm Banco Santander (ES:SAN) and energy company Repsol (ES:REP) have Buy rating from analysts. Moving forward, analysts believe these stocks are well- positioned for further growth in their share prices.

Here, we have used the TipRanks Trending Stocks tool for Spain to screen the most rated stocks in the market in the last week. This tool lists the stocks on the radar of analysts, which can be explored by investors for their portfolios.

Let’s have a look at some details.

Banco Santander, SA (Santander)

Santander is a leading financial services company in Spain with a geographical presence in Europe, North America, and South America.

The company’s stock has gained around 50% in the last year. The rising interest rates in the economy supported the company’s performance during the year.

In February, Santander announced its 2022 annual results, with a growth of 18% in its profits of €9.61 billion as compared to 2021. The positive numbers were driven by higher interest income, which increased by more than 15% to €38.6 billion, up from €33.3 billion in 2021.

Yesterday, the company launched its growth plan for the next two years. The company announced its plan to grow its shareholders’ return by increasing its payout ratio to 50% from 40% of profits. By 2025, the company is targeting adding 40 million customers, pushing the total to 200 million. This in turn will increase the revenues by 7-8% annually in 2023–2025.

This formed a bullish opinion for analysts from Credit Suisse and UBS, who reiterated their Buy ratings on the stock.

Is Banco Santander a Good Stock to Buy?

Overall, SAN stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks, based on six Buy and four Hold recommendations.

The average target price of €4.73 shows a change of 24% from the current price.

Repsol S.A.

Repsol is an energy company engaged in the production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. The company also offers a wide range of products and services to different sectors.

The company enjoyed a good year in terms of higher income and share prices. In the past year, the stock has gained more than 35%.

Recently, the company announced its fourth quarter and annual results for 2022. Despite a year of volatile energy prices, it posted a net income of €4.25 billion in 2022, up from €2.5 billion in 2021. The company also increased its investments by 40% in 2022 to €4.18 billion. In 2023, Repsol is aiming to increase this number to more than €5 billion to enhance its multi-energy portfolio.

Post results, analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock and have reiterated their Buy rating on the stock.

Repsol Share Price Forecast

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, REP stock has a Strong Buy rating, based on nine Buy and one Hold recommendations.

The average price target is €18.48, which is almost 20% higher than the current trading levels.

Ending Notes

Both SAN and REP posted good numbers in 2022 and remain positive on the outlook in 2023.

Looking at analysts’ optimism around these stocks, these could be great options for investors looking to diversify with Spanish stocks.

Disclosure