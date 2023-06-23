Rheinmetall Share Price: Analysts’ New Ratings Suggest a Buy

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

Rheinmetall Share Price: Analysts’ New Ratings Suggest a Buy

Story Highlights

Over the last six months, the share price of the German company Rheinmetall has witnessed impressive growth. Is it still a Buy?

 

DAX-40-listed Rheinmetall AG’s (DE:RHM) shares have grown by 40% in the last six months. Recently, the company received confirmation of Buy ratings from analysts, indicating additional growth potential for the stock.

With a presence in 33 countries globally, Rheinmetall is a prominent manufacturer and supplier of systems and equipment for various industries, including automotive, security, and civil sectors.

Let’s take a look at the new ratings for the stock.

New Ratings

Analysts are bullish on the long-term prospects of the company, as it is strategically positioned to assume a significant role as a prominent military supplier, not only for Germany but also for its allied nations.

Yesterday, Christoph Laskawi from Deutsche Bank reiterated his Buy rating at a price target of €275.0. This implies a growth of 7.46% in the share price.

Prior to that, two days ago, Warburg Research analyst Christian Cohrs confirmed his Buy rating on the stock, predicting an upside of 14% from the current trading level.

First-Quarter Earnings

Last month, the company reported its Q1 2023 earnings, which showed continuous operational momentum for the company. The company’s sales grew by 7.6% to €1.4 billion as compared to the same period last year. Rheinmetall’s order backlog increased from 8% to €28 billion during the quarter.

The company confirmed its existing projections for sales and operating margin for the current year. The Group maintains its sales growth forecast for 2023, ranging between €7.4 billion and €7.6 billion. Furthermore, the company expects an enhancement in operating earnings and aims for an operating margin of approximately 12%.

Is Rheinmetall a Good Stock to Buy?

On TipRanks, RHM stock has a Strong Buy rating backed by nine Buy and one Hold recommendations.

The average stock forecast is €292.0, which shows an upside potential of 14.2%. The target price has a high forecast of €322 and a low forecast of €233.

Conclusion

Rheinmetall has demonstrated robust performance in its recent financial results and remains optimistic about its prospects for the remainder of 2023. The Strong Buy rating from analysts reinforces the investment case and strengthens its appeal further.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DE:RHM

Rheinmetall Share Price: Technical Analysis Suggests a Buy
Global MarketsRheinmetall Share Price: Technical Analysis Suggests a Buy
11d ago
BAYN, SIE, and RHM: Three German Stocks to Buy
VOW3 and RHM: These Two DAX 40 Companies Posted Solid Q1 Results 
More DE:RHM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DE:RHM

Rheinmetall Share Price: Technical Analysis Suggests a Buy
Global MarketsRheinmetall Share Price: Technical Analysis Suggests a Buy
11d ago
BAYN, SIE, and RHM: Three German Stocks to Buy
Global MarketsBAYN, SIE, and RHM: Three German Stocks to Buy
29d ago
VOW3 and RHM: These Two DAX 40 Companies Posted Solid Q1 Results 
Global MarketsVOW3 and RHM: These Two DAX 40 Companies Posted Solid Q1 Results 
1M ago
More DE:RHM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >