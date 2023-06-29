OCBC Share Price: Technical Analysis Suggests a Buy

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited or OCBC Bank’s (SG:O39) technical analysis on TipRanks suggests a Buy signal for the time period of one week. According to analysts, the stock has a Moderate Buy rating with modest upside potential in the share price.

OCBC Bank is the oldest bank in Singapore. It provides banking, asset management, insurance, and other treasury services mainly in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and China. Over the last few years, the bank has benefited from rising interest rates in the economy, pushing share prices higher. The stock has gained 57% in the last three years.

Technical Analysis

According to the technical analysis of the OCBC stock, the overall summary indicates a Buy in the timeframe of one week. It is based on Buy signals from both the moving averages and oscillators. The summary has a total of 12 bullish, five neutral, and five bearish signals.

Additionally, both the 20-day and 50-day exponential moving averages give us a Buy signal for the stock. The stock’s RSI (relative strength index) of 52.79 suggests neutral action for a 1-week period.

The Numbers

The bank’s first-quarter earnings for 2023 were a delight for investors. The bank posted a net profit of S$1.88 billion, which was 39% higher than the same quarter last year. The bank recorded a significant 56% rise in net interest income, reaching S$2.34 billion. On the flip side, non-interest income was down by 11% to S$1.01 billion, pulled down by lower wealth management fees.

Moving ahead, the bank is cautious that strict financial conditions could potentially hinder global economic growth and increase overall risks. Analysts are overall bullish on the banks, considering the growth prospects in Asia. They also feel OCBC is well placed in an uncertain environment to continue its growth.

What is the Price Target for OCBC?

On TipRanks, O39 stock has a Moderate Buy rating backed by five Buy, seven Hold, and one Sell recommendations.

The average price target assigned by analysts stands at S$13.8, indicating a potential upside of 12.4% from the current levels.

Conclusion

OCBC’s management is cautious about the tough economic conditions, which could impact the bank’s profitability. However, analysts remain bullish and expect the reopening of China to act as a driving force for earnings. Additionally, TipRanks’ Technical Analysis supports this outlook with a Buy rating within a one-week timeframe.

