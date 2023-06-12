M&G and Phoenix Group: Turn to These FTSE 100 Shares for Higher Dividends

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

M&G and Phoenix Group: Turn to These FTSE 100 Shares for Higher Dividends

Story Highlights

Financial services companies have a strong presence on the list of top-income stocks in the FTSE 100. Here are two selections from this category that are particularly well-suited for income investors.

UK-based M&G PLC (GB:MNG) and Phoenix Group Holdings (GB:PHNX) stand out as leading companies on the FTSE 100 index, offering high dividend yields. Both companies offer dividend yields above 9%. In terms of capital growth, M&G stock has a Hold rating from analysts, while Phoenix carries a Moderate Buy rating.

TipRanks offers a variety of tools to help users choose dividend stocks that meet their criteria. These tools, such as the Dividend Calculator, Dividend Stocks, Stocks Comparison, etc., streamline the process of screening and selecting stocks within specific markets.

Let’s dig deeper into some details.

What is the Dividend Forecast for M&G?

M&G functions as a savings and investment company, providing a wide array of solutions for long-term savings, investments, and asset management.

M&G offers a dividend yield of 9.72%, surpassing the industry average of 2.114%. In 2022, the company distributed a total dividend of 19.6p per share, and this figure is projected to rise to 19.7p in 2023. Furthermore, the dividends are anticipated to further increase to 19.87p in 2024.

As the dividend yield comes close to 10%, the company intends to bolster its asset management and wealth divisions to drive more than 50% of the total profits from them. Additionally, the company’s solid financial position makes the dividend story more attractive.

Is M&G a Good Share to Buy?

MNG stock has a Hold consensus rating on TipRanks, based on two Hold, two Buy, and two Sell recommendations.

At an average price target of 225.4p, the stock has an upside potential of 11.6% on the current trading levels.

Phoenix Dividend Yield

Phoenix Groups is a financial services company offering insurance, savings, and retirement solutions. The company owns the largest savings and retirement business in the UK.

The company carries the second-highest yield among the companies listed on the FTSE 100, surpassing only M&G. The company’s dividend yield of 9.04% makes it a good investment option.

In its 2022 annual results, the company demonstrated strong operational performance along with a 5% dividend hike. The total dividend for 2022 was 50.8p per share, as compared to 48.9p paid in 2021. The company posted a jump of £0.3 billion in its long-term free cash to £12.1 billion in 2022, which guarantees the sustainability of its expanding dividend over the long term. Due to higher cash generation, analysts don’t expect any dividend cuts in the near future.

Are Phoenix Group Shares a Good Buy?

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, PHNX stock has a Moderate Buy rating. The stock has a total of eight recommendations, of which five are Buy.

The average price prediction for the next 12 months is 686p, which implies an upside of 23% from the current level.

Conclusion

These companies from the UK could be the perfect addition for investors looking for solid passive income from their portfolios.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GB:MNG

MNG, BATS, and ADM: FTSE 100 Dividend Shares for Your Portfolio
Global MarketsMNG, BATS, and ADM: FTSE 100 Dividend Shares for Your Portfolio
1M ago
M&G Plc price target raised to 200 GBp from 190 GBp at JPMorgan
M&G Plc price target lowered to 194 GBp from 196 GBp at Barclays
More GB:MNG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GB:MNG

MNG, BATS, and ADM: FTSE 100 Dividend Shares for Your Portfolio
Global MarketsMNG, BATS, and ADM: FTSE 100 Dividend Shares for Your Portfolio
1M ago
M&G Plc price target raised to 200 GBp from 190 GBp at JPMorgan
The FlyM&G Plc price target raised to 200 GBp from 190 GBp at JPMorgan
3M ago
M&G Plc price target lowered to 194 GBp from 196 GBp at Barclays
The FlyM&G Plc price target lowered to 194 GBp from 196 GBp at Barclays
3M ago
More GB:MNG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >