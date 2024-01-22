Mercedes Explores Sale of German Dealerships

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment RateFederal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Mercedes Explores Sale of German Dealerships
Global Markets

Mercedes Explores Sale of German Dealerships

Story Highlights

German automobile giant Mercedes-Benz Group is looking to sell its dealerships and workshops in Germany.

DAX 40-listed Mercedes-Benz Group AG (DE:MBG) is exploring the sale of its dealerships and workshops in Germany. As reported by Germany’s Handelsblatt, the company will review its 20 branches with 80 dealerships for a potential sale. The value of each branch is estimated to be up to €40 million.

Post-announcement, MBG stock traded down by 1.22% on Friday. In 2023, the shares fell by over 5%. Mercedes-Benz is among the leading luxury car manufacturers in the world.

Replicating the Strategy’s Success

In the past, Mercedes-Benz successfully sold numerous showrooms across Europe, including the UK, Italy, Spain, and certain other markets, and received a positive response to its restructuring strategy. Mercedes aims to replicate the same success by exploring the sale of its retail branches in Germany. Handelsblatt also reported that the company is not looking at any branch closures and is aiming to ensure the competitive spirit among the branches. 

The company is examining selling its branches to well-established dealer groups that possess “automobile retail expertise”  and can commit to preserving jobs in Germany. 

2023 Performance Snapshot

In 2023, the Mercedes-Benz Group successfully sold 2,491,600 vehicles, marking a 1.5% increase over last year. This highlighted the demand for the company’s sought-after cars and vans, along with a strategic emphasis on electric vehicles (EVs), despite facing challenges in the supply chain.

During the year, sales of the company’s fully-electric passenger car sales or BEVs (battery electric vehicles) experienced a remarkable 73% increase. The combined sales of BEVs and hybrids constituted 19% of the total passenger car sales last year.

After achieving its sales target in 2023, Mercedes-Benz expects its sales momentum to continue with key additions such as the electric G-Class, the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé, and the eSprinter.

The company is scheduled to report its Q4 numbers and annual results for 2023 on February 22, 2024.

Is Mercedes a Good Buy Stock?

According to TipRanks’ consensus, MBG stock has received a Moderate Buy rating based on recommendations from 20 analysts. This includes 11 Buy, seven Hold, and two Sell recommendations. The Mercedes-Benz share price forecast is €71.76, which is 21% higher than the current price level.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >