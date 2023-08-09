Infineon Share Price: Analysts Remain Bullish After Q3 Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Infineon Share Price: Analysts Remain Bullish After Q3 Earnings
Global Markets

Infineon Share Price: Analysts Remain Bullish After Q3 Earnings

Story Highlights

Many analysts have reiterated their Buy ratings on the German manufacturing company Infineon after it reported its third-quarter earnings last week.

DAX 40 company Infineon Technologies AG (DE:IFX) has garnered bullish opinions from analysts after its Q3 2023 earnings announcement last week. The company’s performance for the quarter was in line with its projections, enabling it to reiterate its guidance for fiscal year 2023. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) of €0.68 per share exceeded the consensus EPS projection of €0.62 on TipRanks.

In the past five days, the shares have lost 1.15% in trading. Overall, in 2023, the shares traded well and have gained almost 20% YTD.

Infineon Technologies is a German semiconductor manufacturing company that serves diverse sectors such as automotive, industrial, telecom, security, and more.

Q3 Numbers

Last week, Infineon announced revenue of €4.1 billion for its third quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, marking a 13% increase compared to the previous year. The automotive segment accounted for €2.13 billion of the total revenues. The company’s net profit reached €831 million, slightly up from €826 million a year ago.

The segment result, which is a significant measure of profitability for the company, rose to €1.07 billion at a margin of 26.1%. Overall gross margin in the quarter stood at 44.5%, down from 46.6% in the last quarter.

As the demand for chips utilized in computers and smartphones wanes post-pandemic, Infineon is directing investments toward factory expansion in anticipation of heightened demand from sectors like automakers and other industries. The company is focusing on further increasing its production of chips at its manufacturing site in Kulim, Malaysia. This strategic move is aimed at capitalizing on the surge of electric vehicles in the automotive industry. The planned investments for fiscal year 2023 are worth €3 billion.

Regarding the outlook, Infineon aims to achieve revenue of approximately EUR 4 billion in its fourth quarter, along with a targeted segment margin of about 25%. For the full year 2023, the projected revenue is around €16.2 billion, with a segment result margin of 27% and a gross margin of 47%.

Analysts’ Ratings

Over the last week, the stock has received Buy rating confirmations from many analysts. Analysts are bullish on the company’s additional investments, which will further drive its cash flows in the upcoming years and are projected to be fully repaid by 2030.

Among these analysts, Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Capital has predicted the highest growth rate of 61% in the share price. He reiterated his Buy rating six days ago at a price target of €55.

What is the Target Price for Infineon Share?

According to TipRanks, IFX stock has a Strong Buy rating backed by a total of 14 recommendations from analysts. It includes 11 Buy and three Hold ratings.

The average target price is €47.35, which represents a 37.7% change from the current price level.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DE:IFX

Infineon to invest up to EUR 5B on SiC Power Fab in Malaysia
The FlyInfineon to invest up to EUR 5B on SiC Power Fab in Malaysia
6d ago
IFX and LHA: Analysts Are Bullish on These Two German Shares Before Earnings
Infineon upgraded to Hold from Underperform at Jefferies
More DE:IFX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DE:IFX

Infineon to invest up to EUR 5B on SiC Power Fab in Malaysia
The FlyInfineon to invest up to EUR 5B on SiC Power Fab in Malaysia
6d ago
IFX and LHA: Analysts Are Bullish on These Two German Shares Before Earnings
Global MarketsIFX and LHA: Analysts Are Bullish on These Two German Shares Before Earnings
8d ago
Infineon upgraded to Hold from Underperform at Jefferies
The FlyInfineon upgraded to Hold from Underperform at Jefferies
28d ago
More DE:IFX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >