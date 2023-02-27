IBEX 35: Should You Buy These Four Stocks Before the Earnings?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

IBEX 35: Should You Buy These Four Stocks Before the Earnings?

Story Highlights

These four Spanish companies are set to announce their 2022 results tomorrow.

Using the TipRanks Earnings Calendar tool for the Spanish market, we have shortlisted four companies that will report their 2022 earnings tomorrow. These companies have Buy ratings from analysts ahead of their earnings. Moreover, analysts also forecast a decent upside in their stock prices.

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Here we have also used the Stock Comparison tool, which comes in handy to compare these stocks on various parameters such as target price, analyst consensus, forecasted EPS, and many more.

Let’s have a look at more details on these Spanish stocks.

Ferrovial SA

Ferrovial is an engineering company that is involved in the construction and management of transport assets in about 15 countries worldwide. The company’s business segments include highways, airports, infrastructure projects, and more.

The company will release its 2022 financial results on February 28, with a forecasted EPS of €0.07 for the fourth quarter. In the previous year, the EPS was €1.77 during the same quarter.

In 2022, the company saw a strong recovery in the airport segment as well as revenue growth in toll roads across the U.S. The company posted revenue of €5.4 billion in the first nine months of 2022, as compared to €4.9 billion in 2021. For the fourth quarter, the forecasted sales are €2.05 billion. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be around €1.6 billion.

Is Ferrovial a Buy?

FER stock has a Strong Buy rating on TipRanks, with an average target price of €30.46, suggesting an upside of 16.04%.

Grifols, S.A.

Grifols is a Spanish pharmaceutical company specializing in blood plasma-based products. The company is on the recovery path after its plasma business struggled during the pandemic.

The company will report its fourth quarter and full-year results for 2022 on February 28. Analysts expect an EPS of €0.14 in Q4, which shows a significant improvement over the negative EPS of €0.12 in Q4 2021. The sales forecast for this quarter is €1.56 billion.

Analysts remain bullish on its earnings and long-term prospects, based on its cost control measures, expected growth in plasma collections, and cash flow generation. In the first nine months of 2022, the plasma collection volumes increased by 25%. This number is further expected to grow in Q4 and beyond, driven by its recent acquisitions of plasma centers.

Grifols Stock Forecast

According to TipRanks, GRF stock has a Moderate Buy rating, based on three Buy and three Hold recommendations.

The average target price for GRF is €14.37, which is 13.15% higher than the current price.

Acerinox SA

Acerinox is one of the largest manufacturers of stainless steel in the world, selling its products in more than 80 countries.

The company will announce its 2022 financial results tomorrow, February 28. According to the TipRanks database, the EPS forecast for the fourth quarter is €0.18.

Overall, ACX stock has a Strong Buy rating, based on three Buy and one Hold recommendations. The target price of €12.45 implies an upside of 21.37% from the current level.

Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente, S.A.

Solaria is engaged in the development of solar energy in Europe through solar panels and solar plants.

The company will report its Q4 results tomorrow. Solaria will also announce its full-year numbers for 2022. Analysts expect Q4 EPS to come in at €0.05. The sales forecast for Q4 is €45.52 million.

SLR stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks based on two Buy recommendations. The target price is €21.25, which is 23% higher than the current trading levels.

Conclusion

These four Spanish stocks could be good additions for investors looking to diversify their portfolios. While analysts are waiting for the final numbers from these companies, they are also confident about the upside in their share prices in the near term.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DE:AOR

Technical Indicators Are Projecting “BUY” on These Two Spanish Stocks
Global MarketsTechnical Indicators Are Projecting “BUY” on These Two Spanish Stocks
12d ago
Which of these IBEX 35 Stocks is a Safer Bet for Investors?
More DE:AOR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DE:AOR

Technical Indicators Are Projecting “BUY” on These Two Spanish Stocks
Global MarketsTechnical Indicators Are Projecting “BUY” on These Two Spanish Stocks
12d ago
Which of these IBEX 35 Stocks is a Safer Bet for Investors?
Global MarketsWhich of these IBEX 35 Stocks is a Safer Bet for Investors?
2M ago
More DE:AOR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >