HSBA, BP, and DGE: Do Not Miss These FTSE 100 Share Earnings Tomorrow

Story Highlights

These three UK companies will publish their quarterly/yearly earnings for 2023 tomorrow.

Using the TipRanks Earnings Calendar for the UK market, we have shortlisted three FTSE 100 companies that are scheduled to announce their next set of earnings tomorrow. HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) and BP PLC (GB:BP) will report their Q2 and first-half earnings for 2023. On the other hand, Diageo PLC (GB:DGE) is scheduled to disclose its Q4 and full-year earnings for 2023.

According to analysts, HSBA and BP have Moderate Buy ratings, while DGE carries a Hold rating.

The TipRanks Earnings Calendar is a useful resource, providing users with up-to-date and relevant information on upcoming results. It keeps users informed about earnings releases for different companies, offering essential details like the date, forecasted EPS, reported EPS, and more. By monitoring the calendar for upcoming earnings announcements, investors can make informed decisions about their investments.

Let’s take a look at the upcoming earnings.

What is the Earnings Forecast for HSBC?

The leading UK bank, HSBC, will publish its half-yearly earnings including second-quarter numbers for 2023, tomorrow. According to TipRanks, the consensus EPS forecast is £0.25 per share, which is slightly lower than the EPS of £0.28 reported in the same period last year. The projected revenue for Q2 is around £12.34 billion.

With a total of 11 recommendations, HSBA stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks. It includes eight Buy and three six Hold ratings. The average price target of 712.76p signifies a 10% change from the current price level.

What is the Earnings Prediction for BP?

BP is among the leading oil and gas exploration companies in the world. The company will announce its second-quarter results tomorrow with a forecasted EPS of £0.15 per share. In the corresponding quarter of 2022, the reported EPS was £0.44 per share. The sales forecast for the current quarter is £41.3 billion.

The company’s stock experienced major volatility in 2023 and gained just 1.09% YTD.

According to TipRanks consensus rating, BP stock has a Moderate Buy rating backed by 10 Buy and four Hold recommendations. The average price forecast for a 12-month period is 609.69p, which is 27.7% higher than the current price.

What is the Forecast for Diageo Shares?

UK-based beverage company Diageo will report full-year earnings for 2023 on Tuesday, August 1. Analysts expect the company to post sales of £7.82 billion for the fourth quarter. For the full year, the sales forecast is around £17.22 billion. The liquor giant is anticipated to post a pre-tax profit of £5.06 billion for the fiscal year 2023. This reflects growth compared to the previous year’s reported profit of £4.39 billion.

Despite higher profits, the company’s U.S. numbers will remain in the spotlight. A weaker consumer environment and inventory concerns may result in a difficult business period for the region. Analysts expect U.S. sales to fall by 4%.

In terms of earnings, the consensus EPS forecast is £0.66 per share for Q4, similar to last year’s number. The company is projected to announce a full-year dividend of approximately 80.74p per share, reflecting an increase from the 76.18p declared in the previous year.

DGE stock has a Hold rating on TipRanks based on a total of 13 recommendations, of which five are Buy. It also includes five Hold and three sell recommendations. Analysts expect growth of around 8% on the current level, with a price target of 3,687.5p.

