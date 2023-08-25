GLEN and ANTO: Ex-Dividend Dates Approaching for These UK Miners

Using the TipRanks Dividend Calendar tool for the UK market, we have shortlisted two mining companies, Glencore PLC (GB:GLEN) and Antofagasta PLC (GB:ANTO), that are approaching their ex-dividend dates next week. This gives investors an opportunity to grab these shares to qualify for their upcoming dividend payments.

TipRanks offers a variety of tools designed to aid users in identifying appropriate dividend stocks that match their preferences. The Dividend Calendar is one such tool that simplifies the procedure of screening and selecting stocks with imminent payment schedules.

Let’s take a look at the details.

Glencore Dividend Payment Date 2023

As one of the largest mining companies in the world, Glencore’s stock is always on investors’ radar. The company produces a diverse range of metals and minerals like copper, nickel, alumina, iron ore, etc.

The company currently has an attractive dividend yield of 9.12%. For 2022, the company declared a total dividend of $0.44 per share, payable in two equal parts in 2023. Along with the second installment due in September, the company also announced an additional dividend of $0.08 per share, taking the total payout to $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is next week, on August 31.

In its first-half earnings report for 2023, Glencore announced a dividend increase of $1 billion and an additional share buyback of $1.2 billion, bringing the total return this year to $9.3 billion.

Is Glencore a Good Share to Buy Now?

According to TipRanks, GLEN stock has a Strong Buy rating based on a total of nine recommendations. The average price forecast is 520p, with a high forecast of 580p and a low forecast of 430p. The price target implies an upside of 20.6% on the current trading levels.

Antofagasta Dividend Date

Antofagasta is a mining company focused on the exploration of copper and gold within its Chilean mining operations.

The final dividend of 40.4p per share for 2022 was paid in May 2023. For 2023, the company has increased its interim dividend from 9.2 cents per share last year to 11.7 cents per share, boosted by its solid first-half earnings. The interim payment will be made on September 29, 2023, and the ex-dividend date for the same is August 31.

Moving forward, copper prices are expected to recover, driven by higher investment in renewable energy and improved electric vehicle sales. This will bode well for copper prices, which could pull up the share price as well. Antofagasta share price has been trading down by 6% so far in 2023.

What is the Price Target for Antofagasta?

ANTO stock has a Hold rating on TipRanks, backed by two Buy, seven Hold, and two Sell recommendations. The average price prediction is 1,461.0p, which is almost similar to the current trading levels and offers a mere growth of 2%.

Conclusion

With their dividend payments scheduled for the upcoming month, GLEN and ANTO present attractive choices for income-focused investors seeking immediate returns.

