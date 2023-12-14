FTSE 100: Bunzl Raises Annual Profit Outlook Amid Acquisitions

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorDCA calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
FTSE 100: Bunzl Raises Annual Profit Outlook Amid Acquisitions
Global Markets

FTSE 100: Bunzl Raises Annual Profit Outlook Amid Acquisitions

Story Highlights

The British distribution giant Bunzl today revised its guidance for yearly adjusted operating profits in its half-yearly earnings report for 2023.

The FTSE 100-listed Bunzl PLC (GB:BNZL) raised its annual profit outlook in its pre-close statement for the full year 2023. The company expects another positive year, with adjusted operating profit set to slightly surpass previous guidance. Additionally, the company announced three new acquisitions, bringing the total number for this year to 17. In the last four years, the company has spent around £1.7 billion on acquisitions, indicating an increased level of investment.

The Bunzl share price went up by over 2% in early trading hours and is currently at a gain of 1.15%. The stock value has grown by around 15% so far in 2023.

Bunzl is a distribution company offering products and solutions across sectors such as healthcare, grocery, hygiene, and more. The company operates in the U.S., Europe, the UK, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Positive Outlook Driven by More Acquisitions

In November, Bunzl completed two acquisitions, enhancing its current offerings to customers. The first acquisition was that of Melbourne Cleaning Supplies, based in Australia and boasting an annual revenue of £10 million in 2022. The company also bought U.S.-based Flexpost, generating a revenue of £3 million.

In December, Bunzl acquired Miracle Sanitation Supply in Canada, expanding its presence in the region with the potential for an annual revenue of £7 million.

The anticipated revenue growth from such acquisitions is expected to balance out the projected decline in the underlying revenues of the company. Bunzl’s revenues are mainly hit by reduced sales of COVID-19-related products and diminishing advantages gained from inflation, especially in North America.

The revenue for the full year is expected to remain largely consistent with the previous year’s figures, excluding the disposal impact of the company’s UK healthcare business. Taking into account the disposal, the company’s 2023 revenue is projected to be 1-2% lower than in 2022 at constant exchange rates.

The company will publish its annual results on February 26, 2024.

Is Bunzl a Buy or Sell?

According to TipRanks, BNZL stock has garnered a Hold consensus rating based on two Buys, two Sells, and one Hold recommendation. The Bunzl share price target of 2,975 is 5.5% lower than the current trading level.

It is important to note here that these ratings were updated in the last month and could potentially change in response to the recent profit upgrade.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
FTSE 100: Bunzl Raises Annual Profit Outlook Amid Acquisitions
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >