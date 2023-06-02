Dr. Martens and British Land: These UK Shares Report 2023 Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

Dr. Martens and British Land: These UK Shares Report 2023 Earnings

Story Highlights

These two UK-based companies have recently reported their full-year earnings for 2023.

UK-based British Land Company (GB:BLND) and Dr. Martens PLC (GB:DOCS) reported their full-year earnings for 2023. Despite tough economic conditions, both companies posted decent numbers and rewarded shareholders with higher dividends.

Analysts have assigned a Hold rating to Dr. Martens, whereas British Land has been given a Moderate Buy rating.

Let’s explore this further.

Dr. Martens PLC

Dr. Martens is a UK-based brand involved in the production and distribution of footwear products. The company’s product range includes boots, shoes, sandals, and other shoe care products.

Yesterday, the company reported its full-year earnings for 2023. Despite the company achieving revenue exceeding £1 billion for the first time, it still experienced a 29% decline in profits. During the year, the company’s direct-to-customer strategy in EMEA and Japan worked in its favor. However, the tough operational conditions and higher costs in the U.S. market resulted in lower profits.

Dr. Martens announced a final dividend of 4.28p, maintaining the same level as the previous year. This resulted in a total dividend of 5.84p, reflecting a 6% increase. Additionally, the company intends to initiate a £50 million share buyback program.

The company’s stock went down by almost 12% on Thursday after the results announcement.  

Dr. Martens Share Price Forecast

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, DOCS stock has a Hold rating based on three Hold and one Buy recommendation.

The average share price forecast is 185.3p, which is almost 34.4% higher than the current price level.

British Land Company PLC

British Land is a leading real estate development and investment company in Europe with a strong portfolio of commercial properties.

In May, the company reported strong numbers in its 2023 earnings report. It posted an underlying profit growth of 6.9%, driven by efficient cost-control measures that kept administrative costs flat during the year. The development pipeline is highly promising, with 1.8 million square feet of space already committed.

The company’s full-year dividend stood at 22.64p per share, which was 3.3% above last year’s payments. The company carries an appealing dividend yield of 6.38%.

14 days ago, Neil Green from J.P.Morgan reiterated his Buy rating on the stock anticipating a potential growth of more than 40% in the share price.

British Land Stock Price Forecast

BLND stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks, based on two Buy and one Sell recommendations. At an average price forecast of  441.67p, analysts predict an upside of 24% in the share price.

Conclusion

British Land has impressed analysts with solid 2023 results and higher dividends for shareholders. On the other hand, Dr. Martens posted lower profits despite hitting a record revenue milestone.

In addition to offering higher dividend payments, these stocks have the potential for more than 20% growth in their share prices.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Latest News Feed

More Market News >