China’s Xiaomi Breaks Two-Year Revenue Slump with Strong Q3 Performance

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
China’s Xiaomi Breaks Two-Year Revenue Slump with Strong Q3 Performance
Global Markets

China’s Xiaomi Breaks Two-Year Revenue Slump with Strong Q3 Performance

Story Highlights

The global electronics brand Xiaomi reported its Q3 results yesterday, delivering revenue growth after two years.

The China-based Xiaomi Corporation (HK:1810) broke its two-year revenue slump with its strong performance in Q3 2023 results. The company achieved year-over-year revenue growth, reaching ¥70.9 billion after a span of approximately two years. It posted a huge jump of over 180% in its net income of ¥6 billion in the third quarter, surpassing analysts’ forecast of ¥4.6 billion. Xiaomi’s leadership expressed confidence in effectively managing external pressures and market fluctuations, delivering growth in multiple businesses.

However, the shares are experiencing a decline of approximately 6% at the time of writing.

Xiaomi is a Chinese technology company that provides an extensive range of consumer electronics and intelligent devices. The company is widely known for its innovative and cost-effective products, such as smartphones, smart home devices, wearables, etc.

Q3 Operational Review

In the third quarter of 2023, the company’s global smartphone shipments secured the third position globally, boasting a market share of 14.1% and reflecting a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. The total global smartphone shipments reached 41.8 million units, marking a 4.0% increase year-over-year and a substantial 27.0% growth quarter-over-quarter.

The company’s Internet of Things (IoT) business experienced noteworthy momentum with an 8.5% growth in revenue, reaching ¥20.7 billion compared to last year. This was driven by its valuable partnerships and growing user base.

Moving ahead, Xiaomi intends to introduce electric vehicles (EVs) in both domestic and international markets as an important component of its ecosystem approach. They are optimistic about seamlessly integrating their vehicles with their current mobile phones and other consumer electronics products.

What is the Prediction for Xiaomi Stock?

On TipRanks, 1810 stock has been assigned a Strong Buy rating based on all Buy recommendations from seven analysts. The Xiaomi share price target is HK$19.10, which is 18% above the current trading level.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
China’s Xiaomi Breaks Two-Year Revenue Slump with Strong Q3 Performance
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >