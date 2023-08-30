CAC 40: Carrefour Share Declines After the CEO Warns of a ‘Non-Spending Tsunami’

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
CAC 40: Carrefour Share Declines After the CEO Warns of a ‘Non-Spending Tsunami’
Global Markets

CAC 40: Carrefour Share Declines After the CEO Warns of a ‘Non-Spending Tsunami’

Story Highlights

French retailer Carrefour shares went down over 4% yesterday after the company’s CEO cautioned about a significant reduction in consumer buying of essential everyday products.

The share price of CAC 40 constituent Carrefour (FR:SA) declined by 4.5% yesterday after the CEO warned of “seeing a non-spending tsunami in France.” The company’s chairman and CEO, Alexandre Bompard, cautioned that elevated prices have compelled consumers to significantly reduce their expenditures on essential items. He also called upon the government to postpone a law that restricts the scale of promotional offers that retailers can provide.

Based in France, Carrefour is a retailer specializing in consumer goods. The company functions through an array of supermarkets, convenience stores, and hypermarkets within its network.

Tug of War

These statements came to light at a time when both retailers and the French government were already in a blame game, attributing blame to each other regarding the rise in the cost of living.

Carrefour has significantly lowered prices to attract customers in the midst of intense competition. However, the company will be unable to do this once the Descrozaille law becomes effective. This law binds retailers’ ability to negotiate and provide promotions to consumers. Under this law, the government has set a cap of 34% on promotional offers that retailers can implement on various items.

Bompard intends to suggest a delay of one year for the enforcement of the law, which is currently planned to be put into effect in March 2024.

What is the Stock Price Forecast for Carrefour?

The company has been facing the heat of high inflation and reduced consumer spending in Europe. However, the company’s numbers in its first-half earnings for 2023 mirror the effective execution of its strategy to navigate decreasing volumes in the majority of its markets. The H1 sales were up by 11.2%, with the sale of the company’s own-branded products growing to over 35% of food sales.

The shares remain volatile and have lost almost 7% in the last six months. YTD, the Carrefour share price has recorded an increase of 11% in trading.

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, CA stock has received a Moderate Buy rating backed by three Buy and two Hold recommendations. The Carrefour share price forecast is €21.46, which is 22.87% higher than the current price level. The price target ranges from a low of €20 to a high of €22.40.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on FR:CA

Carrefour price target raised to EUR 21 from EUR 20 at JPMorgan
The FlyCarrefour price target raised to EUR 21 from EUR 20 at JPMorgan
27d ago
Carrefour price target raised to EUR 21.90 from EUR 21 at Morgan Stanley
Carrefour price target raised to EUR 20 from EUR 19 at JPMorgan
More FR:CA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on FR:CA

Carrefour price target raised to EUR 21 from EUR 20 at JPMorgan
The FlyCarrefour price target raised to EUR 21 from EUR 20 at JPMorgan
27d ago
Carrefour price target raised to EUR 21.90 from EUR 21 at Morgan Stanley
The FlyCarrefour price target raised to EUR 21.90 from EUR 21 at Morgan Stanley
27d ago
Carrefour price target raised to EUR 20 from EUR 19 at JPMorgan
The FlyCarrefour price target raised to EUR 20 from EUR 19 at JPMorgan
2M ago
More FR:CA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >