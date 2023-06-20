BioNTech and NEL ASA: Analysts Are Bullish on These Two German Shares

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

BioNTech and NEL ASA: Analysts Are Bullish on These Two German Shares

Story Highlights

Analysts have assigned positive ratings to these two German shares, recommending them as attractive investment opportunities.

German companies BioNTech SE (DE:22UA) and NEL ASA (DE:D7G) have received Buy ratings from analysts. BioNTech stock presents a notable share price growth opportunity of over 40%, whereas NEL ASA demonstrates a more modest upside potential of 22%.

Let’s take a look at some details.

BioNTech SE

BioNTech SE is a renowned biotechnology firm specializing in the advancement of immunotherapies to combat cancer and infectious diseases.

Following a successful period of distributing its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, the sales and shares of the company are now experiencing a decline. YTD, the shares have been trading down by 27%. The company witnessed a fall in its revenues from €6.37 billion in Q1 2022 to €1.27 billion in Q1 2023. BioNTech anticipates generating approximately $5 billion in revenue from Comirnaty this year. With the potential successful launch of another drug, the company possesses the financial strength to effectively market it.

Four days ago, William Maughan from Canaccord Genuity reiterated his Buy rating on the stock, forecasting an 80.7% hike in the share price.

Is BioNTech a Good Stock to Buy?

On TipRanks, 22UA stock has a Moderate Buy rating with a total of 14 recommendations, including seven Buy and seven Hold.

The average stock forecast is €146.4, which has an upside potential of 42%. The target price has a high forecast of €186 and a low forecast of €99.8.

Nel ASA

Nel is a global company, offering comprehensive solutions for the renewable production, storage, and distribution of hydrogen.

The company is a leading name in fuel cell stocks, and analysts believe in its capacity to achieve superior performance within a more favorable market landscape for green hydrogen. In its Q1 2023 earnings, revenues grew by 68% to NOK359 million. Moreover, the order intake jumped by more than 100% during the quarter.

On TipRanks, analysts hold mixed opinions about the stock. Four days ago, Thomas Morde from Bryan Garnier & Co. downgraded his rating from Hold to Sell on the stock. He predicts a 30% downside in the share price.

On the plus side, Berenberg Bank’s analyst James Carmichael holds a bullish view on the stock, forecasting a 32% growth in the share price.

What is the Price Prediction for Nel Asa?

According to TipRanks, D7G stock has a Moderate Buy rating based on five Buy, one Hold, and two Sell recommendations.

The average target price is €1.5, which represents a 22% change from the current price level.

Conclusion

Analysts maintain an optimistic outlook on these two stocks and recommend purchasing them. In terms of potential share price growth, BioNTech stock presents a higher growth rate of approximately 42%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BNTX

FDA panel recommends updated COVID-19 vaccines targeting XBB.1.5 subvariant
The FlyFDA panel recommends updated COVID-19 vaccines targeting XBB.1.5 subvariant
4d ago
AZN
BNTX
FDA advisors back updating COVID shots to monovalent XBB-lineage
PFE
BNTX
BioNTech Sees Multiple Covid-19 Vaccine-Related Lawsuits in Germany
BNTX
More BNTX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BNTX

FDA panel recommends updated COVID-19 vaccines targeting XBB.1.5 subvariant
The FlyFDA panel recommends updated COVID-19 vaccines targeting XBB.1.5 subvariant
4d ago
AZN
BNTX
FDA advisors back updating COVID shots to monovalent XBB-lineage
The FlyFDA advisors back updating COVID shots to monovalent XBB-lineage
5d ago
PFE
BNTX
BioNTech Sees Multiple Covid-19 Vaccine-Related Lawsuits in Germany
Market NewsBioNTech Sees Multiple Covid-19 Vaccine-Related Lawsuits in Germany
8d ago
BNTX
More BNTX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >