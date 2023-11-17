tiprankstipranks
Barclays Picks NatWest Over Lloyds as Preferred UK Banking Investment
Global Markets

Barclays Picks NatWest Over Lloyds as Preferred UK Banking Investment

Story Highlights

The shares of UK banking giant NatWest Group gained over 2.5% today after Barclays upgraded its rating from Hold to Buy. Barclays also replaced Lloyds with NatWest as its preferred stock among the UK banks.

Barclays analysts have upgraded their assessment of UK banking stocks and picked NatWest Group (GB:NWG) as its preferred choice, replacing Lloyds Banking Group PLC (GB:LLOY). Analyst Aman Rakkar and his team from Barclays upgraded their rating on NWG stock from Hold to Buy, citing their anticipation of a substantial profit rebound.

He increased his price target from 315p to 330p, which implies an upside of almost 60% from today’s current trading price of 206.5p.

Barclays stated that it has upgraded its rating on NatWest due to observed indications of a decline in deposit migration, now positioning it as the most well-equipped to navigate term-funding risks. It also forecasts net interest margin (NIM) and earnings to be ahead of consensus, along with a double-digit RoTE in the medium term.

Barclays also remains positive on Lloyds but sees better growth prospects in NIM at NatWest, supported by a “best-in-class structural hedge yield.” Rakkar has a Buy rating on Lloyds stock at a price target of 67p, implying a 55% gain in the share price.

NatWest Q3 2023 Earnings Snapshot

In October, the bank reported a pre-tax profit of £1.3 billion in the third quarter, marking an increase from £1.1 billion in the previous year. NatWest’s total income witnessed a 3% rise in Q3 on a year-over-year basis. In the past nine months, total income saw a substantial 17% increase, reaching £10.9 billion.

The NIM experienced a decline of 19 basis points compared to the preceding quarter, settling at 2.94%. This change was attributed to a customer shift towards interest-bearing accounts, which had an impact on the bank’s margins.

Is NatWest a Good Share to Buy?

According to TipRanks, the NWG stock has a Moderate Buy rating, which is based on a total of 12 recommendations. This includes seven Buy, four Hold, and one Sell recommendation. The NatWest share price forecast is 270.83p, implying a gain of 31% from the current trading levels.

Disclosure

Barclays Picks NatWest Over Lloyds as Preferred UK Banking Investment
