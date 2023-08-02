ASX 200: What’s Happening with the AGL Share Price?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Global Markets

ASX 200: What’s Happening with the AGL Share Price?

Story Highlights

The Australian energy giant AGL Energy lost 4.8% in trading today after the company received a rating downgrade from a notable broker.

ASX-listed company AGL Energy Limited’s (AU:AGL) shares were down by 4.8% on Wednesday and reached their lowest point in the last two weeks. The shares slumped after the Australian broker, Macquarie, downgraded the rating on the stock from Buy to Hold. The broker also reduced the price target for the stock from AU$11.59 to AU$11.43. The downgrade reflects the upcoming headwinds for the energy company, which could possibly impact earnings over the next two years.

Over the last six months, the share price has surged by 55%, mainly pushed by its Q2 earnings in February 2023. Analysts are optimistic about the stock and have given it a Strong Buy rating, but they believe the share price may have limited upside potential.

AGL Energy is an Australian energy company that caters to over 4 million customers with electricity and gas services. The company is a leading developer of renewable energy in Australia and owns a diverse portfolio of hydro, wind, biomass, etc.

The Downgrade

Analyst Ian Myles from Macquarie stated that the share price has already factored in the future growth prospects for the company based on its growth rally in 2023. Additionally, the company will witness a peak in its electricity prices, which will push earnings in fiscal year 2024 but is unlikely to continue in 2025.

Myles believes electricity prices have started to fall since June, hit by a demand-supply imbalance due to higher coal generation in Queensland and New South Wales in Australia. Moreover, weak coal prices are also contributing to a decline in electricity prices.

Additionally, Macquarie has lowered the electricity pricing forecast, resulting in an approximately 15% reduction in the company’s profit estimate of AU$585 million for FY 2025. Myles further decreased the FY 2026 profit forecast by 15% to AU$562 million.

What is the AGL Stock Price Prediction?

16 days ago, contrary to the recent downgrade, J.P. Morgan analyst Mark Busuttil upgraded his rating on the stock from Hold to Buy. His price target of AU$14.3 implies an upside potential of 22.3% in the share price.

According to TipRanks’ consensus forecast, AGL stock has a Strong Buy rating based on six Buy versus one Hold recommendations.

At an average target price of AU$12.09, analysts suggest a modest growth of 3.5% on the current price.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AGLNF

AGL Share Price: Will the Bullish Trend Continue for this ASX Energy Company?
Global MarketsAGL Share Price: Will the Bullish Trend Continue for this ASX Energy Company?
1M ago
AGL Energy Rejects $3.54B Takeover Offer — Report
AGLNF
More AGLNF Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AGLNF

AGL Share Price: Will the Bullish Trend Continue for this ASX Energy Company?
Global MarketsAGL Share Price: Will the Bullish Trend Continue for this ASX Energy Company?
1M ago
AGL Energy Rejects $3.54B Takeover Offer — Report
Market NewsAGL Energy Rejects $3.54B Takeover Offer — Report
1y ago
AGLNF
More AGLNF Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >