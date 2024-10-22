AGL Energy’s Director Increases Stake in Performance Rights

AGL Energy Limited (AU:AGL) has released an update.

AGL Energy Limited has announced a significant change in the securities interest of its director, Damien Craig Nicks, with the acquisition of 185,661 performance rights under the company’s Long-Term Incentive Plan. This adjustment, made without any cash consideration, reflects Nicks’ continued contribution to AGL’s executive team. The move indicates AGL’s commitment to aligning leadership incentives with long-term company performance.

