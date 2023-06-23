Accor Share Price: This French Stock Received an Upgraded Rating

French leading hospitality group Accor SA (FR:AC) stock yesterday received an upgraded rating from analysts at Kepler Capital. Despite a solid recovery in the company’s business operations and share price, analysts still hold a Bullish view of the stock.

Over the last three days, French companies Valneva (FR:VLA) and Nexans (FR:NEX) also received a rating upgrade from Kepler Capital. Analysts have not only assigned Buy ratings to these stocks but also identified their promising potential for future share price growth.

We have shortlisted these companies using the TipRanks Daily Analyst Rating tool for the French market. This tool provides users with a live list of stocks that have received recent ratings from ranked analysts on TipRanks.

Let’s take a look at these shares in detail.

Accor SA

Accor is a hospitality group based in France that owns and manages hotels and resorts worldwide. The company operates its hotels under various brands such as ibis, Novotel, Raffles, and more.

Today, analyst Julien Richer from Kepler Capital upgraded his rating on the stock from Hold to Buy. The The price target of €39 implies an upside of 18.3% in the share price.

Overall, AC stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks based on eight Buy, two Hold, and one Sell recommendations. The average price target of €36.3 signifies a 10% increase in the current share price.

Valneva SE

Valneva SE is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of preventive vaccines, targeting infectious diseases and cancer.

Three days ago, Justine Telliez from Kepler Capital upgraded the stock rating from Hold to Buy, predicting an increase of 21.7% in the share price.

VLA stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks based on one Buy and one Hold recommendation. The average price forecast for VLA is €7.5, indicating a potential increase of 1.43% from the current trading levels.

Nexans S.A.

Nexans is a global leader in the design and production of power and data cables. The company offers a wide range of products and technical solutions to meet diverse needs.

NEX stock carries a Strong Buy rating on TipRanks, backed by three Buy and one Hold recommendations. At an average price forecast of €99.5, analysts see a growth of more than 30% in the share price.

Two days ago, Kepler Capital analyst Matteo Bonizzoni upgraded the stock rating to Buy from Hold, anticipating a growth rate of 24.3%. He has set the price target at €93.0.

Disclosure