3 AU Stocks Recommended by Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy in the Australian market? Investors could use the TipRanks Daily Analyst Ratings tool to find the answer to this question. This tool provides real-time updates on the companies in any particular market.

Using this tool, we chose three Australian stocks that have recently received Buy ratings and analysts believe their share prices will rise further.

For choosing the top analysts, the TipRanks Expert Center provides comprehensive coverage of experts to guide investors in making the right choice. Through its expert ranking system, TipRanks rates analysts, financial bloggers, etc. based on three different parameters: success rates, average returns, and statistical significance.

Let’s have a look at these stocks.

Suncorp Group Limited (AU:SUN)

The financial services company, Suncorp, has a Buy rating from eight analysts on TipRanks. Today, Andrei Stadnik from Morgan Stanley reiterated his Buy rating on the SUN stock at a target price of AU$14.5, implying an upside of almost 14.7%. The average target price based on 10 ratings is AU$13.62.

AIC Mines Limited (AU:A1M)

Two analysts have rated A1M stock as a Buy. AIC Mines is a resources company in Australia that develops and manages mining projects. Paul Kaner from Ord Minnett has today reiterated his Buy rating on the stock, suggesting an upside of 48%. Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy rating with a target price of AU$0.72.

Kaner is a four-star rated analyst on TipRanks with a success rate of 54%.

Centuria Capital Group (AU:CNI)

Centuria is an Australian investment manager for property funds and investment bonds. CNI stock has three Buy ratings from analysts. Yesterday, Morgan Stanley’s analyst Simon Chan maintained his Buy rating on the stock at a target price of AU$2.5, which indicates an upside of 38.7%. The average target price on the stock is AU$2.11.

