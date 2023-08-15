Global Blue (NYSE:GB) Surges amid Potential Buyout Interest

Shares of Global Blue Group Holdings (NYSE:GB) surged at the time of writing as Silver Lake is considering putting it up for sale, according to Reuters. The Switzerland-based company, with a specialty in tax-free shopping tech for retailers, is on the rebound after the pandemic-induced dip in air travel and duty-free shopping.

Although Global Blue faces challenges, like inflation and a potential European recession, it’s confident about navigating them. The firm, currently valued at around $1 billion, attracted interest from prospective buyers, prompting Silver Lake to weigh its options with the help of an investment bank.

A look at the past five trading days for GB stock highlights the level of impact today’s news had on it. Indeed, shares jumped over 9% at the time of writing. As a result, investors are now up 1.87% during this timeframe.

