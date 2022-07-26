tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

General Motors’ Mixed Q2 Results Disappoint Investors

Story Highlights

General Motors may have disappointed investors by missing earnings estimates in the second quarter. However, what is commendable is the fact that the company managed to surpass revenue expectations despite supply-chain constraints.

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) has reported mixed results for the second quarter of 2022. The carmaker has missed earnings estimates, which also declined year-over-year. Meanwhile, the company was able to surpass revenue expectations.

Following the news, shares of General Motors declined 3.3% in the pre-market trading session, at the time of writing.

Q2 Results in Detail

Adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share compare unfavorably with the year-ago figure of $1.97 per share. The metric missed analysts’ expectations of $1.27 per share.

Revenues stood at $35.76 billion, up 4.7% year-over-year, surpassing the consensus estimate of $34.59 billion.

Earlier in July, General Motors informed its stakeholders that it sold 582,401 vehicles in the United States in the second quarter of 2022. The automobile maker witnessed third consecutive quarter of sequential market share gains.

The top line must have received support from a 29% year-over-year increase in commercial, government, and rental fleets in the second quarter of 2022.

Despite the COVID-19 resurgence in China, General Motors and its joint ventures delivered more than 484,000 vehicles in the country in the quarter.

GM Reiterates 2022 Outlook

General Motors expects to report adjusted EPS of $6.50-$7.50 in 2022. The consensus estimate for the same is pegged at $6.89 per share.

Net income is expected to be in the range of $9.6 billion to $11.2 billion, while adjusted operating income is anticipated between $13 billion and $15 billion.

Street Is Cautiously Optimistic about GM Stock

Overall, the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys, three Holds, and one Sell. GM’s average price forecast of $53 signals that the stock may surge nearly 53.5% from current levels.

GM scores a 9 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform the market.

According to TipRanks, financial bloggers are 91% Bullish on General Motors, compared to the sector average of 63%. The news sentiment is also Positive for the stock.

GM’s Website Traffic Trends Hinted at Q2 Revenue Growth

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool offers insight into the possible impact of consumer behavior on General Motor’s quarterly performance. According to the tool, GM’s website recorded a 109.9% rise in global visits in June versus the same period last year.

Further, total projected worldwide visits on the company’s website rose 79.1% year-over-year in the second quarter, which is also visible in the year-over-year growth witnessed in the revenues for the reported quarter. Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

Other Developments at GM

Alongside earnings, General Motors announced a supply agreement with LG Chem, a South Korea-based chemical company. LG Chem will provide support to the company in meeting its rapidly rising EV production requirements. Through the long-term supply arrangement, LG Chem is expected to supply more than 950,000 tons of Cathode Active Material (CAM) to GM, starting from the second half of 2022 through 2030.

Meanwhile, General Motors informed its stakeholders about a key multi-year sourcing agreement with Livent, a chemical manufacturing company. Livent plans to supply GM battery-grade lithium hydroxide, produced majorly from lithium extracted at Livent’s brine-based operations in South America. 

Concluding Thoughts

General Motor has witnessed strong revenue growth in the reported quarter despite supply-chain challenges. However, rising operating expenses might have impacted its bottom-line results.

The company is expected to keep struggling with low inventory, due to macroeconomic challenges. However, General Motor’s efforts to strengthen its footprint in the booming electric vehicle market make this stock an eligible pick for long-term investors.

Read full Disclosure  

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GM

Press ReleasesGM Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results
5h ago
GM
U.S. Energy Department to Loan $2.5B to GM’s Battery Cell Joint Venture
GM
Here’s Why GM Stock Rose 5.5% on Tuesday
GM
More GM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GM

Press ReleasesGM Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results
5h ago
GM
Market NewsU.S. Energy Department to Loan $2.5B to GM’s Battery Cell Joint Venture
5h ago
GM
Market NewsHere’s Why GM Stock Rose 5.5% on Tuesday
6d ago
GM
More GM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Shutterstock’s Q2 Numbers Disappoint; Stock Down 12.6%
SSTK
GE Surprises Investors with Impressive Q2 Performance
GE
Coinbase Stock Falls 5% as the SEC Probes Crypto Listings
COIN
Upbeat Results, Increased Buyback Plan Fail to Cheer UPS Stakeholders
UPS
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 26: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s Why BABA Shares Are Trending Higher This Morning
BABA
Here’s the Insider Who Helped Tabula Rasa Stock Rise on Monday
TRHC
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
ADC
BRFS
U.S. Energy Department to Loan $2.5B to GM’s Battery Cell Joint Venture
GM
More Market News >