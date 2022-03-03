General Dynamics Rewards Shareholders with 6% Dividend Hike

Aerospace and defense company General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) recently announced a quarterly dividend of $1.26 per share, a 5.9% increase from the previous dividend of $1.19.

Following the news, shares of the company declined marginally to close at $235 in Wednesday’s extended trading session.

The dividend will be paid on May 6, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 8, 2022.

The company’s annual dividend of $5.04 per share now reflects a dividend yield of 2.1% based on Wednesday’s closing price.

Notably, the company has been raising its dividend consistently over the past ten years, making it an attractive choice for investors.

Stock Rating

On February 2, Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag reiterated a Hold rating on the stock. The analyst, however, raised the price target from $215 to $243, which implies upside potential of 3.1% from current levels.

Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 4 Buys and 3 Holds. The average General Dynamics stock prediction of $241.83 implies upside potential of 2.6% from current levels. Shares have gained 40.4% over the past year.

Positive News Sentiment

News Sentiment for GD is Very Positive based on 27 articles over the past seven days. 100% of the articles have Bullish sentiment, compared to a sector average of 64%.

