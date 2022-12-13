Ford Stock Notches Up after Big Win at Motor Trend

The ongoing move to electric vehicles has made for exciting new possibilities. Ford (NYSE:F) recently succeeded in a major milestone effort and one that represented a milestone for more than just Ford. The company’s stock saw a minor uptick in Tuesday afternoon’s trading as a result.

Ford’s big news: a big win at Motor Trend, as the magazine declared Ford’s F-150 Lightning EV the Truck of the Year for 2023 by unanimous vote. This represents the first time that an electric vehicle won the title by unanimous vote. It’s not the first time an electric vehicle won; just last year, Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) took home the honor for its R1T model pickup as well as for its Lucid Air EV.

The F-150 Lightning has caught on with drivers, though. It was the best-selling electric truck in November in the United States. So far, it’s considered the second most popular truck in the U.S. as well.

Even as the F-150 Lighting proves a hit with drivers and Motor Trend alike, so too is the company’s stock with analysts. Ford is currently considered a Moderate Buy with 26.11% upside potential, thanks to its average price target of $17 per share.

