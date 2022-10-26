Ford (NYSE:F) Reported Earnings; Here are the Results

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.30, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.27 per share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates eight times.

Sales increased 10% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $39.4 billion. This was higher than the $37.1 billion that analysts were looking for. However, the company demonstrated operating deleverage since its adjusted EBIT margin contracted from 8.4% to 4.6%.

Looking forward, management now expects adjusted EBIT for Fiscal Year 2022 to be 15% higher than last year at around $11.5 billion. What’s even more impressive is that adjusted free cash flow projections increased drastically.

Indeed, the range is now between $9.5 billion to $10 billion. For reference, the previous guidance was for $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion.

What is the Target Price for F Stock?

F has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys, six Holds, and two Sells assigned in the past three months. The average F stock price target of $16.47 implies 28.47% upside potential.

