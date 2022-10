On Monday, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) slashed the prices of its Mach-E in China by as much as RMB28,000, according to a CnEVPost report.

According to the report, the U.S. automobile major offers the Mustang Mach-E in four versions with prices ranging from RMB 275,900 to RMB 389,900.

After today’s price cuts, the new prices will range between RMB 249,900 and RMB 369,900.

The CnEVPost report added that Ford’s price cuts followed Tesla’s price cuts in China last week.