First Republic Plans up to 25% Layoffs after $100B Deposit Flight, Shares Plunge

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerNewsletter Center
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Newsletter Center
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

First Republic Plans up to 25% Layoffs after $100B Deposit Flight, Shares Plunge

Story Highlights

Shares of First Republic Bank plunged in Tuesday’s pre-market trading after the bank revealed significant deposit outflows in the first quarter.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) spooked investors by revealing the extent to which its business was impacted by the concerns about its liquidity following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. FRC indicated that customers pulled out about $100 billion in deposits last month. The bank now intends to “meaningfully” reduce its expenses through various initiatives, including layoffs in the range of 20% to 25% in Q2 2023. Shares plunged about 20% in Tuesday’s pre-market trading.

The bank disclosed that it held $173.5 billion in deposits as of March 9, 2023. It then experienced “unprecedented” deposit outflows following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on March 10. As of March 31, the company held deposits worth $104.5 billion. This reflects deposit outflows of nearly $100 billion, excluding the $30 billion infused by megabanks, including JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), to keep First Republic afloat.

Overall, the company’s deposits fell about 41% in the first quarter compared to the end of 2022. The drop in the deposits and other updates overshadowed the company’s Q1 earnings beat. Nonetheless, revenue fell 13.4% year-over-year to $1.2 billion in the quarter, while EPS declined 38.5% to $1.23.

CFO Neal Holland stated that the bank is working to restructure and reduce the size of its balance sheet and bring down its expenses. First Republic also wants to pull back its reliance on short-term borrowings. Aside from layoffs, the bank also intends to lower its costs by significantly reducing executive compensation, shrinking its corporate office space, and eliminating non-essential projects and activities.

Meanwhile, the bank said that deposits began to stabilize from the week starting March 27, 2023, and have remained stable, with total deposits standing at $102.7 billion as of April 21, 2023, down only 1.7% compared to the end of first quarter. The bank attributed this decline to seasonal client tax payments that occur every April.

Is FRC Stock a Buy, Sell or Hold?

Wall Street is sidelined on FRC stock, with a Hold consensus rating based on two Buys, 11 Holds, and one Sell. The average price target of $67.88 suggests 324.3% upside, given that the stock has plunged nearly 87% year-to-date.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on FRC

First Republic Bank Stock (NYSE:FRC): Bank Crisis Overblown; Easy Earnings Beat
Stock Analysis & IdeasFirst Republic Bank Stock (NYSE:FRC): Bank Crisis Overblown; Easy Earnings Beat
9h ago
FRC
FRC Hammered despite Beating Earnings Estimates
FRC
FRC Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
FRC
More FRC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on FRC

First Republic Bank Stock (NYSE:FRC): Bank Crisis Overblown; Easy Earnings Beat
Stock Analysis & IdeasFirst Republic Bank Stock (NYSE:FRC): Bank Crisis Overblown; Easy Earnings Beat
9h ago
FRC
FRC Hammered despite Beating Earnings Estimates
Market NewsFRC Hammered despite Beating Earnings Estimates
14h ago
FRC
FRC Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
Pre-EarningsFRC Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
3d ago
FRC
More FRC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >