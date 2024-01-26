First Foundation Unveils Investor Meeting Slide Presentation

First Foundation (FFWM) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

First Foundation Inc. has provided a slide presentation for investor meetings, which can be found attached to its Current Report on Form 8-K and on the company’s website. The presentation’s content is not deemed material for filing purposes, and it should be viewed in conjunction with the Company’s complete SEC filings and public announcements. The Company is not obligated to update the information in the presentation unless required by law but may do so at its management’s discretion. The presentation, including the “Safe Harbor Statement,” is not incorporated into any SEC filings and is not considered “filed” under securities laws.

For further insights into FFWM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.