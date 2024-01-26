Eyenovia Unveils Optejet Platform Progress and Pipeline

Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Eyenovia has disclosed an updated investor presentation outlining the progress of their novel Optejet® drug-device platform, designed to improve ophthalmic medication delivery by reducing dosage and minimizing side effects. The company has launched Mydcombi for mydriasis and is preparing for the potential release of APP13007 for post-surgical pain and inflammation, with promising clinical data suggesting superior patient outcomes. Additionally, Eyenovia has reclaimed development rights for MicroPine, a treatment for pediatric myopia currently in Phase 3 trials, and sees future applications for the Optejet technology in various other eye conditions. The presentation is available on the company’s website.

