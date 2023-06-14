EV Stocks Charged Up as Transition to Clean Energy Picks Up

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

EV Stocks Charged Up as Transition to Clean Energy Picks Up

Electric vehicle stocks including Tesla (TSLA), GM (GM), Ford Motor Co. (F), and the Chinese EV majors including Li Auto (LI), NIO (NIO), and XPeng (XPEV) were on an upswing in morning trading at the time of writing on Wednesday due to multiple factors.

EV stocks got a major boost on Wednesday after the International Energy Agency report pointed towards a declining demand for oil after 2026 as the transition to electric vehicles and clean fuels is likely to pick up pace.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol commented, “The shift to a clean energy economy is picking up pace, with a peak in global oil demand in sight before the end of this decade as electric vehicles, energy efficiency and other technologies advance.”

In addition, Bank of America analyst John Murphy asserted that the era of Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) dominance is likely to be over. According to the analyst, EVs are likely to account for a majority of new model launches for the first time at 46% as compared to 36% of new model launches being ICE vehicles while hybrids could make up 18%.

Murphy has forecasted that 1.6 million EVs could be sold in the calendar year 2023 and model year 2024, 2.2 million EVs next year, 3.5 million EVs in 2025, and 4.6 million EVs are expected to be sold in 2026.

According to the analyst, Tesla could face rising competition as legacy automakers go electric and could see its share of the EV market go down to 18% in 2026 from 62% in 2022. This could result in incumbent automakers grabbing a market share of around 70% of this market by 2026 while new entrants could hold the remaining 30%.

Meanwhile, Tesla raised the prices of its Model Y in the U.S. even as its EV semitrailer was hit with supply problems.

The rising focus on EV stocks has seen the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV) surge by more than 12% in the past three months.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on F

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) EV Semitrailer Hit with Supply Problems
Market NewsTesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) EV Semitrailer Hit with Supply Problems
8h ago
F
GM
Cathie Wood Leverages the Rally in Tesla and Nvidia, Picks Up Meta Stock
F
GM
IperionX enters SoW with Ford for supply of titanium metal components
F
IPX
More F Latest News >

More News & Analysis on F

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) EV Semitrailer Hit with Supply Problems
Market NewsTesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) EV Semitrailer Hit with Supply Problems
8h ago
F
GM
Cathie Wood Leverages the Rally in Tesla and Nvidia, Picks Up Meta Stock
Market NewsCathie Wood Leverages the Rally in Tesla and Nvidia, Picks Up Meta Stock
1d ago
F
GM
IperionX enters SoW with Ford for supply of titanium metal components
The FlyIperionX enters SoW with Ford for supply of titanium metal components
1d ago
F
IPX
More F Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >