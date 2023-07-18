Etsy Gains Slightly after Announcing Sale of Brazilian Marketplace

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Etsy Gains Slightly after Announcing Sale of Brazilian Marketplace

Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are slightly higher at the time of writing after the company entered into an agreement to sell its Brazilian marketplace Elo7. Etsy, via its CEO Josh Silverman, acknowledged the hard work involved in building out Elo7 in Brazil but noted that its performance just hasn’t been where Etsy wanted it to be. Thus, Etsy sold off Elo7 to Enjoei S.A., also in Brazil. Now, Etsy’s House of Brands will include only Etsy itself, as well as Depop and Reverb. In the last year in particular, Elo7 worked to step up its conversion rate as well as improve sellers’ access to key tools like better shipping and online marketing.

Indeed, Etsy has no shortage of items in its catalog. Recently, Etsy branched out into real estate as it began selling a line of custom-made tiny houses. Made by seller LunaGlamping, it’s a part-plywood, part-PVC structure known as the “Stargazer” because large portions of it are transparent. Further, several Etsy sellers branched out into a live event in Dunbar, West Virginia. The live event featured all manner of vendors showing off their goods and, by extension, showing off the incredible depth of field that Etsy can offer. This makes selling off an underperforming brand look like a smart idea; after all, there is no shortage of brands already on Etsy.

Analysts, for the most part, are on Etsy’s side. With 12 Buy ratings, five Holds, and two Sell, Etsy stock is considered a Moderate Buy. Further, Etsy stock comes with 23.69% upside potential thanks to its average share price of $116.53.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ETSY

Etsy price target lowered to $110 from $130 at Goldman Sachs
The FlyEtsy price target lowered to $110 from $130 at Goldman Sachs
1d ago
ETSY
Early notable gainers among liquid option names on July 11th
CRM
HPQ
Unusually active option classes on open July 11th
CRM
FSR
More ETSY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ETSY

Etsy price target lowered to $110 from $130 at Goldman Sachs
The FlyEtsy price target lowered to $110 from $130 at Goldman Sachs
1d ago
ETSY
Early notable gainers among liquid option names on July 11th
The FlyEarly notable gainers among liquid option names on July 11th
7d ago
CRM
HPQ
Unusually active option classes on open July 11th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open July 11th
7d ago
CRM
FSR
More ETSY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >