ETSY vs. EBAY: Which E-Commerce Stock is Better?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

ETSY vs. EBAY: Which E-Commerce Stock is Better?

Story Highlights

Many e-commerce stocks have gone through periods of euphoria amid high speculation in their shares, but in such cases, what goes up must come down. However, this unsung hero of the e-commerce space is trading at a nice discount.

In this piece, I evaluated two e-commerce stocks, Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), using TipRanks’ comparison tool to determine which is better.

Etsy is an e-commerce company focused on handmade and vintage items from individual sellers, including jewelry, bags, furniture, art, home décor, and clothing. eBay is an e-commerce site primarily focused on online auctions that facilitates consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales.

Shares of Etsy have gained 27.7% over the last year, but they’re down 16.6% year-to-date, eating into last year’s enormous gain. eBay shares are up 8% over the last year and year to date.

The U.S. e-commerce industry is trading at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 3.9, slightly ahead of its three-year average of 3.3. The pandemic matured the industry much faster than would have occurred otherwise, but as shopping habits normalize, some companies are struggling.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

At a P/S multiple of 4.4, Etsy immediately looks expensive relative to its industry, although its five-year mean P/S is 10.2. A deeper dive into the company’s financials reveals a worrisome balance sheet as the company swung to a loss in 2022 and remains unprofitable on a 12-month basis. Thus, a bearish view seems appropriate.

Etsy enjoyed explosive growth in 2020, more than doubling its sales from 2019. However, its sales growth fell to 35% in 2021 and then 10% in 2022, causing the company to swing to a loss last year. The most recent quarter wasn’t great either, so Etsy remains unprofitable for the last 12 months.

The good news is that Etsy is free-cash-flow positive, generating $664 million over the last 12 months. However, its balance sheet is a bit concerning. Etsy had $1 billion in cash and short-term investments over the last 12 months, but its total assets are worth $2.5 billion versus its total liabilities of $3 billion. The result is a negative debt/equity ratio, which is bad news because it suggests significant risk, especially considering the lack of net income.

In short, investors might want to ask themselves whether an unprofitable company with concerning financial trends deserves a market capitalization of almost $11.4 billion.

What is the Price Target for ETSY Stock? 

Etsy has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 12 Buys, five Holds, and two Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. At $118.78, the average Etsy stock price target implies upside potential of 28.6%.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

At a P/S of 2.4, eBay is cheap relative to its industry, although it’s trading near Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) P/S of 2.5. eBay is also slightly discounted from its five-year mean P/S of 3.1, and the stock remains well below its 52-week high of $52.23, having been punished for its lack of full-year guidance despite its robust fourth-quarter earnings and solid first-quarter sales guidance. Thus, a bullish view seems appropriate.

Over the last three years, eBay has consistently traded slightly below its industry, but currently, it’s trading at a deep discount to the industry. This is particularly true when looking at the company’s long-term stock chart.

eBay shares are up more than 13,000% since 1998 and 18% over the last five years. In fact, when eBay was trading around its recent peak in late 2021, its P/S was still only in the 4-4.5 range, suggesting this stock may avoid some of the euphoria that surrounds other e-commerce names.

From a financial standpoint, eBay did swing to a loss in 2022 after solid sales growth of 17% to 20% in 2020 and 2021. However, the company recovered in its latest quarter and is back in the green for the last 12 months, demonstrating staying power and solid execution.

eBay’s balance sheet is in decent shape, with $6.9 billion in cash and short-term investments, total assets of $20 billion, and $14.6 billion in total liabilities for the last 12 months. It’s also generating plenty of cash, recording free cash flow of $2 billion for the last 12 months.

Finally, eBay has a dividend yield of 2.1%, which is a nice bonus, given that most tech and e-commerce companies don’t pay dividends.

What is the Price Target for EBAY Stock? 

eBay has a Hold consensus rating based on six Buys, nine Holds, and two Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. At $49.69, the average eBay stock price target implies upside potential of 13.3%.

Conclusion: Bearish on ETSY, Bullish on EBAY

E-commerce companies received a giant push forward during the pandemic when consumers were forced to stay home and shop online. However, some of that online demand is starting to shift back to brick-and-mortar retail.

Etsy looks troublesome due to its lack of profits and weak balance sheet. However, eBay has demonstrated staying power during economic turmoil, recording revenue growth of 11% and 2% in 2008 and 2009, respectively, despite tumbling consumer spending.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMZN

DOCN Stock Dives as Piper Sandler Downgrades to Sell
Market NewsDOCN Stock Dives as Piper Sandler Downgrades to Sell
2h ago
AMZN
DOCN
84% Off Its High, Can Sea Limited Stock (NYSE:SE) Recover?
SE
AMZN
AMZN Stock Jumps as Analyst Expects AWS Revenue to Reaccelerate
AMZN
TWLO
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

DOCN Stock Dives as Piper Sandler Downgrades to Sell
Market NewsDOCN Stock Dives as Piper Sandler Downgrades to Sell
2h ago
AMZN
DOCN
84% Off Its High, Can Sea Limited Stock (NYSE:SE) Recover?
Stock Analysis & Ideas84% Off Its High, Can Sea Limited Stock (NYSE:SE) Recover?
3h ago
SE
AMZN
AMZN Stock Jumps as Analyst Expects AWS Revenue to Reaccelerate
Market NewsAMZN Stock Jumps as Analyst Expects AWS Revenue to Reaccelerate
5h ago
AMZN
TWLO
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >