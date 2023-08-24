Esmark Bows to Union, Withdraws Bid to Acquire U.S. Steel (NYSE:X)

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Esmark Bows to Union, Withdraws Bid to Acquire U.S. Steel (NYSE:X)
Market News

Esmark Bows to Union, Withdraws Bid to Acquire U.S. Steel (NYSE:X)

Story Highlights

U.S. Steel’s takeover drama just got even better with private player Esmark backing off from its bid. Esmark is respectful of the union’s decision to support Cleveland Cliffs’ offer and decides to withdraw.  

The bidding war to acquire United States Steel (NYSE:X) just got more interesting with Esmark withdrawing its bid to acquire the steel maker. Esmark announced on August 23 that it is bowing down to the United Steelworkers union’s pressure and will no longer be a party to U.S. Steel’s acquisition bid. X stock dropped 2.2% on the news yesterday.

U.S. Steel’s Takeover Drama Continues

Three known names in the war to buy U.S. Steel included America’s largest steel manufacturer, Cleveland Cliffs (NYSE:CLF), industrial conglomerate Esmark, and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT). However, the United Steelworkers union gave their full support to Cleveland Cliffs’ offer, stating that they had a right to do so under their labor agreement with X. Following this, U.S. Steel clarified that the union does not have the power to block the deal.  

Even so, Esmark has decided to respect the union’s decision and is withdrawing the bid. “Esmark maintains a solid working and personal relationship with the USW organization and its leadership,” the company added.

Earlier, Esmark had offered to buy X in an all-cash deal for over $7 billion. Chief James Bouchard had also noted that Esmark had $10 billion in cash on its balance sheet, ready to finance the acquisition. Meanwhile, CLF has also offered to buy X for nearly the same amount, but in a cash-and-stock deal. At the same time, the exact details of ArcelorMittal’s bid remain unknown. So far, CLF seems to be the only realistic buyer for U.S. Steel.

Is U.S. Steel a Good Buy, as per Analysts?

Looking at all the ongoing drama, it indeed seems that the takeover of America’s second-largest steel maker won’t be a cakewalk. Analysts remain skeptical about U.S. Steel’s trajectory. It’s interesting to see how Wall Street is assigning a lower price target to X stock despite takeover bids hovering around $35 per share. Also, not a single analyst has assigned a Buy rating to X stock in the past three months. Meanwhile, X stock has gained 47.9% in the past three months, thanks to the bidding war.

Recently, BMO Capital analyst Katja Jancic reiterated a Hold rating on X stock with a price target of $26 (17% downside).

Similarly, Wolfe Research analyst Timna Tanners reiterated her Sell rating on U.S. Steel with a price target of $20 (36.1% downside potential).

Overall, X stock has a Moderate Sell consensus rating based on four Buys and three Sell ratings. On TipRanks, the average United States Steel price target of $23.05 implies 26.4% downside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on X

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) Clarifies that Union Can’t Block Acquisition
Market NewsU.S. Steel (NYSE:X) Clarifies that Union Can’t Block Acquisition
1d ago
X
Cleveland-Cliffs sends letter to U.S. Steel over right to bid provisions
X
CLF
U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) Rises as Bidding War Intensifies
X
MT
More X Latest News >

More News & Analysis on X

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) Clarifies that Union Can’t Block Acquisition
Market NewsU.S. Steel (NYSE:X) Clarifies that Union Can’t Block Acquisition
1d ago
X
Cleveland-Cliffs sends letter to U.S. Steel over right to bid provisions
The FlyCleveland-Cliffs sends letter to U.S. Steel over right to bid provisions
2d ago
X
CLF
U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) Rises as Bidding War Intensifies
Market NewsU.S. Steel (NYSE:X) Rises as Bidding War Intensifies
3d ago
X
MT
More X Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >