EQONEX Shares Soar 15% on Strategic Deal with Bifinity

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
New
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

EQONEX Shares Soar 15% on Strategic Deal with Bifinity

EQONEX Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) has inked a strategic partnership with Bifinity UABm, which is likely to be transformational for both companies, strengthening their footprint and expanding their regulated offerings.

Following the news, shares of the digital assets financial services company gained over 15% in the pre-market trading session today.

EQONEX is a digital asset financial services and advisory company with an exchange, which will be publicly listed in the U.S. It provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets covering the digital asset ecosystem globally. The firm operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies, along witj Digivault, a regulated, high-security crypto and digital asset custody solution.

Details of the Agreement

Founded in 2021, Bifinity UAB is part of the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Binance Group.

Bifinity is the official fiat-to-crypto payments provider for Binance, processing millions in transactions and connecting traditional finance to world-leading blockchains, transforming how businesses and people send and receive money around the world.

Per the terms of the deal, Bifinity will advance a $36 million convertible loan facility with an 18-month maturity to EQONEX. The implied conversion price is $1.89 per share based on the 50-day average closing price of EQONEX shares immediately before the loan Agreement date.  

Both companies will collaborate to maximize business synergies and strengthen their businesses.

Furthermore, Bifinity will be entitled to the right to appoint top management positions for EQONEX including CEO, CFO, and Chief Legal Officer from Bifinity, and to nominate two seats on EQONEX’s Board of Directors.

Further, both companies will continue to engage in non-binding discussions to gauge potential merger opportunities.

The addition of Bifinity’s superior technology and experience in building, operating, and marketing digital platforms and products will help boost the growth and scale of the EQONEX ecosystem, especially Digivault.

Further, EQONEX’s licensing framework will help strengthen Bifinity’s geographical footprint.

Management Weighs In

EQONEX Chairman, Chi-Won Yoon, commented, “Bifinity shares our strong belief in helping to bridge the world of traditional finance with cryptocurrencies, as well as our conviction to operate to the highest standards of investor protection, regulatory oversight, security and governance.”

Helen Hai, President of Bifinity, stated, “EQONEX has already made significant progress in building out the foundational regulated infrastructure for its ecosystem. Their institutional approach and ability to utilize global regulatory frameworks to build a compliant business directly complements our retail focus and will greatly benefit Bifinity over the long-term.”

Analysts Recommendation

EQONEX stock has picked up a rating from one analyst in the past three months. H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede has a Hold rating on EQONEX.

Bloggers Weigh In

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 100% Bullish on EQOS stock, compared to a sector average of 69%.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
American Eagle Reports Stellar Q3 Beat; Shares Up 4.8%
Paysafe Limited Soars 8% on Q4 Revenues Beat
Abercrombie & Fitch Tanks 13.1% on Weak Q4 Results  